Here's a nice thought....The people of The great state of Alabama who has worked and paid taxes are struggling. I am a Senior Citizen and it's a struggle.
$10 billion dollars, and they don’t know what to do with it? Why not give ALL citizens a gift? It would be beneficial, as it would be spent locally . The low income get a new program geared toward their needs, as well as funds increased every time there are funds. Why doesn’t the state see fit to help all not a select few. 5.4 million in the state of Alabama and there is $10 billion available, this equals to $1800 a piece. That’s not difficult to decide.
Give it to the People! With Cold weather & Serve Storms being forecasted for next week, among other things like the Senior Citizen are the last on the List, please show the Love. After all you guys will find another way We (the People), you'll find a new way to Tax us back.
