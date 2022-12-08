ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Karen Murphy
4d ago

Here's a nice thought....The people of The great state of Alabama who has worked and paid taxes are struggling. I am a Senior Citizen and it's a struggle.

Sherry Prevett
4d ago

$10 billion dollars, and they don’t know what to do with it? Why not give ALL citizens a gift? It would be beneficial, as it would be spent locally . The low income get a new program geared toward their needs, as well as funds increased every time there are funds. Why doesn’t the state see fit to help all not a select few. 5.4 million in the state of Alabama and there is $10 billion available, this equals to $1800 a piece. That’s not difficult to decide.

Nelsena Solomon
4d ago

Give it to the People! With Cold weather & Serve Storms being forecasted for next week, among other things like the Senior Citizen are the last on the List, please show the Love. After all you guys will find another way We (the People), you'll find a new way to Tax us back.

Related
CBS 42

Statewide groups push for change to pistol permit reimbursement in 2023 session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Statewide groups are pushing for legislation next session to restore funding to sheriff’s offices that have lost revenue due to the new permitless concealed carry law passed this year. While the law doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2023, some counties have already reported significant revenue losses according to Association of […]
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Gov. Ivey bans TikTok on state devices

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. Ivey’s call to this cyber security action is to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities. Governor Ivey also issued...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey bans TikTok app from official state devices

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. The governor sent a memo to the heads of all state agencies informing them of this cyber security action. Ivey believes this move can help protect...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sent a letter to the state Supreme Court in which she has requested a rule change to Alabama’s capital punishment law. The move comes after Ivey ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the execution protocols in the state following several recently...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Reviewers needed to score applications for Alabama medical marijuana licenses

The University of South Alabama is recruiting people to evaluate applications for medical cannabis business licenses in the state. In 2021 the Alabama Legislature passed a bill laying out a framework for medical marijuana production, sale and use in the state. It authorizes medical marijuana as a treatment for a specific list of illnesses mostly in cases where it is shown that conventional treatments have failed. It also requires products to be produced and processed within the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Methodists, taxes, weather: Down in Alabama

Nearly 200 Methodist congregations officially broke away from the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church over the weekend. Alabama collects less state and local tax per capita than any state other than Tennessee. This week we might see some rain, some storms, and even some December-appropriate temperatures. The...
ALABAMA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Alabama SNAP Eligibility

SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Gov. Kay Ivey Names New Administrator for Alcoholic Beverage Control Board

Gov. Kay Ivey has named a new administrator of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board to replace Mac Gipson, who is retiring after 12 years. Curtis Stewart will be the new ABC leader, coming from the Alabama Department of Revenue, where he was deputy commissioner for 10 years. Stewart has held a variety of positions at the revenue department since 1991.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

9 Alabama license plates being redesigned

Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted

MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

THOUSANDS OF ALABAMIANS COULD LOSE MEDICAID COVERAGE

THOUSANDS OF ALABAMIANS COULD LOSE MEDICAID COVERAGE. An estimated 61,000 Alabamians could lose health care coverage through Medicaid as federal pandemic protections are rolled back this spring. The state will see the numbers of uninsured people rise by over 16 percent, according to a new report. In Alabama, the number...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Among the schools affected were those in Alexander City...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

