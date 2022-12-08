Read full article on original website
gozips.com
Cleveland State Earns Triumph Over Akron
BOXSCORE (PDF) AKRON, OHIO – Playing for the first time in nine days, the Akron women's basketball team started strong, but ultimately fell to visiting Cleveland State (9-1) by a score of 76-58 on Sunday afternoon at James A. Rhodes Arena. Senior G Rachel Martindale (Pittsburgh, Pa.) directed Akron's...
Eleven Warriors
Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”
One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
gozips.com
Fast Start for Akron Leads to 85-72 Win Over Jackson State
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zips remained undefeated at home, defeating Jackson State 85-72 in a Sunday afternoon contest at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron started strong, blending strong perimeter shooting with aggressive defense, and building a lead of as many as 29 for its fifth win of the season and fourth in its first four home games. The Zips (5-4) shot 53.8 percent from the field, including 11-of-29 beyond the arc, and forced 13 turnovers while limiting the Tigers to 50.8 percent shooting.
Walsh Jesuit Ironman 2022: Who took home titles at the 28th annual wrestling tournament?
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Teams and individuals did everything they could to leave their mark on the second day of action at the 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament. While it was not as jam packed as the first day, which featured more than 700 matches, there were 15 new names added to the list of Ironman champions.
gozips.com
Akron Set for Showdown with Cleveland State
Akron (5-1) vs. Cleveland State (8-1) Sunday, Dec. 11. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. Live Radio: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron women's basketball team welcomes Cleveland State to James A. Rhodes...
gozips.com
Akron Continues Homestand Against Jackson State
Akron (4-4) vs Jackson State (1-7) Sunday, Dec. 11 • James A. Rhodes Arena. Mo Williams (Alabama '03) Overall Record: 15-42 (3rd Season) Record at Jackson State: 1-7 (1st Season) Akron Head Coach. John Groce (Taylor '94) Career Record: 280-195 (15th Season) Record at Akron: 98-63 (6th Season) Overall...
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – When one of the biggest high school athletic events in the country takes place in your backyard every year it can be easy to get lost in a sea of national rankings and big-name recruits. Anyone who’s been to the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament...
Walsh Jesuit Ironman 2022: Top performances from Day 1
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The first day of action at the 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament is in the books and there are plenty of teams and individuals doing everything they can to leave their mark. There were more than 700 matches Friday, which was enough to set the quarterfinal rounds for each weight class and the semifinal rounds for some.
Mount Union punches ticket to national championship with win over Wartburg
Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL)
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Golf.com
How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
‘When there is a will’: Canton students use 3D printing to help freshman play guitar
"You know when there is a will, there has to be a way," said Canton teacher Chad Weaver.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
fb101.com
Charleys Philly Steaks Franchisee Expanding in Canton, Opening 36th Location
Charleys Philly Steaks is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location at Tuscarawas. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 4525 Tuscarawas St. W Canton, OH 44708. In addition to serving Charleys’ flagship item—the cheesesteak—this location will offer menu...
City of Akron updates plan for White Pond residential and retail development
AKRON, Ohio — Plans continue to go forward for the White Pond housing and retail development in Akron. This week, the city released an updated plan and development agreement for the 68-acre parcel of land located in the vicinity of Frank Blvd. and White Pond Drive. Pending agreement by Akron City Council, the city will sell the land to Triton Property Ventures.
Akron student charged after gun found before basketball game
A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron police said.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these bakeries in Greater Akron. For decades, Stan's has been offering delicious baked goods. Customers love their cookies, which, in addition to being delectable, are beautifully decorated. Stan's is also one of the few bakeries that offer paczki - the scrumptious Polish filled donut - every day and not just around Fat Tuesday. Their paczki come in flavors like raspberry, lemon, apple, nut, poppyseed, strawberry, vanilla cream, custard, and chocolate cream. The bakery also has glazed donuts, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, and award-winning lady locks, flaky cream horns stuffed with marshmallow meringue and topped with powdered sugar. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, customers also love their hand-made pierogi.
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must Visit
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of Ohio, look no further than this small hidden gem in Akron.
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
