ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

By Tom Lewis
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exOIo_0jcOK0Bd00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in resort communities.

Deputies arrested Barnes Wednesday at a rental home in Santa Rosa Beach.

Inside they said they found a printer and a machine that makes credit cards. They said they also found notebooks containing stolen identities, a number of credit cards, and matching driver’s licenses with Barnes’s photo.

Barnes is being held on a $250,000 bond on more than a dozen charges including forgery, identity theft, and trafficking stolen credit cards. He’s also wanted in Pinellas County, Florida, and Seminole County, Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

SWAT unit responds to scene of deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SWAT unit with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Monday afternoon, according to investigators. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive in reference to shots fired and reports of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
PENSACOLA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

WCSO looking for suspect involved in Sunday morning shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened off of North Silver Lake Road in Fountain. According to the WCSO, a man was shot in the neck around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened after a verbal...
FOUNTAIN, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car

A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Tennessee man arrested after lengthy pursuit with law enforcement

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tennessee man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged fifty-mile pursuit through several Panhandle counties. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, was driving a stolen U-Haul, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this week, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cornelius for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida men plead guilty to drug, gun charges

FLORIDA – Members of an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy have pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in an operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Carlos Alberto Roman,...
ORLANDO, FL
WMBB

Bay County man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal. It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
ORANGE CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy