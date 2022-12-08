Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in resort communities.

Deputies arrested Barnes Wednesday at a rental home in Santa Rosa Beach.

Inside they said they found a printer and a machine that makes credit cards. They said they also found notebooks containing stolen identities, a number of credit cards, and matching driver’s licenses with Barnes’s photo.

Barnes is being held on a $250,000 bond on more than a dozen charges including forgery, identity theft, and trafficking stolen credit cards. He’s also wanted in Pinellas County, Florida, and Seminole County, Texas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.