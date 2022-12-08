ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

wnypapers.com

Niagara County Community College to host inaugural cannabis conference

The inaugural SUNY cannabis conference will take place Jan. 10, 2023, at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. In conjunction with the State University of New York, Genesee Community College, Jamestown Community College and SUNY Erie, NCCC will facilitate a unique conference that covers an array of topics from the “seed to sale” lifespan in the cannabis business.
SANBORN, NY
wnypapers.com

American Fundraising Foundation announces Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper as newest recipient of Golden Pear Grant

The American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund) announced recipients of the 2022 Golden Pear Grants during a livestream on Facebook in a record-breaking $250,000 distribution of funds, and an additional $100,000 in-kind donations through its educational foundation. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper was among the organizations selected for an unrestricted grant in the amount of $2,500.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Town of Niagara, Kenmore

On Saturday, Dec. 17, The Town of Niagara Lions Club, along with the Helping Hands and Town of Niagara Historian Peter Ames, will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony starting at 10 a.m. at the Witmer Road Cemetery. All are welcome to attend the gathering and remember the interred veterans.
KENMORE, NY
wnypapers.com

'Candlelight Christmas Concert' in Youngstown

The First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown will presenting its annual “Candlelight Christmas Concert” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the church sanctuary. The program will include sacred Christmas and Advent pieces performed by the chancel choir, the handbell choir and the children's choir. There will also be a piano duet, an alto saxophone solo, and a violin solo, as well as accompaniments by stringed instruments, percussion and flute. There will also be opportunities for the audience to sing along on a variety of Christmas carols.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York

Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Jim Bittner receives New York Farm Bureau's Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award

At New York Farm Bureau’s annual convention, Appleton Fruit Farmer Jim Bittner received the group’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award. Farm Bureau President David Fisher spoke about the ways in which Bittner has been involved in this and other organizations. In addition to working on the resolutions committee and participating in the annual grassroots policymaking discussions, Bittner has served on the labor committee and fruit committees on both the state and national levels. In addition, he served as Niagara County president twice, the second time for 12 years.
APPLETON, NY
wnypapers.com

6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'

The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Catholic Health hosts free monthly COVID-19 support group

December session will focus on coronavirus resources and help for the holidays. Are you or a loved currently dealing with coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting a free monthly support group for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The next session will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'Procrastinators Holiday Market' in Buffalo

Hey all you procrastinators: Get your family and friends something they will really love this Christmas – Buffalove! This Saturday, Dec. 17, shop local with close to 100 vendors and artisans and get last-minute Christmas shopping done at Buffalo RiverWorks. The “Procrastinators Holiday Market,” hosted by Totally Buffalo and...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

UBCFA presents 'An Evening with Third Eye Blind'

General tickets on sale Friday for concert on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. √ Portion of ticket sales to benefit SeaTrees & reforesting California coast. √ New albums ‘Our Bande Apart’ & ‘Unplugged’ out now. Third Eye Blind has announced an expanded run of their "25 Years...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.

On December 7, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Luis Martinez., 25, of Buffalo and Stephanie L. Hendler., 29, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Luis Martinez and Stephanie Hendler took merchandise valued at $350.28 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
wnypapers.com

NFARS: Reserve airmen help deliver donated firetruck to community in need

914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station News Release. Air transportation specialists, or port dawgs, of the 30th Aerial Port Squadron and loadmasters of the 301st Airlift Squadron loaded a firetruck and a portable water reserve tank onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Dec. 9, to be donated to La Ciénaga, Dominican Republic.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul convenes working group to support New York farmers

Directive to address & implement feedback gathered during summer roundtable discussions held with farming community. √ Members of working group comprised of agencies & stakeholders across state agricultural spectrum. Gov. Hochul on Monday announced a special working group of state agencies and agricultural community stakeholders will collaborate to support New...
NEW YORK STATE
ubspectrum.com

Students living in ‘active construction zone’ after Air Buffalo begins moving tenants into unfinished building

*Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous and another who asked only that their first name be used. Both did so out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect these individuals’ identities. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Jay Damian throughout this story.
BUFFALO, NY

