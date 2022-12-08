Read full article on original website
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Community College to host inaugural cannabis conference
The inaugural SUNY cannabis conference will take place Jan. 10, 2023, at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. In conjunction with the State University of New York, Genesee Community College, Jamestown Community College and SUNY Erie, NCCC will facilitate a unique conference that covers an array of topics from the “seed to sale” lifespan in the cannabis business.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Bills, Highmark announce Ronald McDonald House Charities of WNY as 'Community Hero'
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and the Buffalo Bills announced Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York (RMHC of WNY) as the “Highmark Community Hero” for Sunday’s game versus the New York Jets. Highmark’s Community Hero program shines a spotlight on influential...
wnypapers.com
American Fundraising Foundation announces Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper as newest recipient of Golden Pear Grant
The American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund) announced recipients of the 2022 Golden Pear Grants during a livestream on Facebook in a record-breaking $250,000 distribution of funds, and an additional $100,000 in-kind donations through its educational foundation. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper was among the organizations selected for an unrestricted grant in the amount of $2,500.
wnypapers.com
Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Town of Niagara, Kenmore
On Saturday, Dec. 17, The Town of Niagara Lions Club, along with the Helping Hands and Town of Niagara Historian Peter Ames, will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony starting at 10 a.m. at the Witmer Road Cemetery. All are welcome to attend the gathering and remember the interred veterans.
wnypapers.com
'Candlelight Christmas Concert' in Youngstown
The First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown will presenting its annual “Candlelight Christmas Concert” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the church sanctuary. The program will include sacred Christmas and Advent pieces performed by the chancel choir, the handbell choir and the children's choir. There will also be a piano duet, an alto saxophone solo, and a violin solo, as well as accompaniments by stringed instruments, percussion and flute. There will also be opportunities for the audience to sing along on a variety of Christmas carols.
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
wnypapers.com
Jim Bittner receives New York Farm Bureau's Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award
At New York Farm Bureau’s annual convention, Appleton Fruit Farmer Jim Bittner received the group’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award. Farm Bureau President David Fisher spoke about the ways in which Bittner has been involved in this and other organizations. In addition to working on the resolutions committee and participating in the annual grassroots policymaking discussions, Bittner has served on the labor committee and fruit committees on both the state and national levels. In addition, he served as Niagara County president twice, the second time for 12 years.
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
WGRZ TV
Mom of Buffalo State College student killed on UB campus wants answers
Tyler Lewis, 19, was stabbed to death on the UB campus on October 14. His family wants someone held accountable.
wnypapers.com
Catholic Health hosts free monthly COVID-19 support group
December session will focus on coronavirus resources and help for the holidays. Are you or a loved currently dealing with coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting a free monthly support group for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The next session will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave.
wnypapers.com
'Procrastinators Holiday Market' in Buffalo
Hey all you procrastinators: Get your family and friends something they will really love this Christmas – Buffalove! This Saturday, Dec. 17, shop local with close to 100 vendors and artisans and get last-minute Christmas shopping done at Buffalo RiverWorks. The “Procrastinators Holiday Market,” hosted by Totally Buffalo and...
wnypapers.com
UBCFA presents 'An Evening with Third Eye Blind'
General tickets on sale Friday for concert on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. √ Portion of ticket sales to benefit SeaTrees & reforesting California coast. √ New albums ‘Our Bande Apart’ & ‘Unplugged’ out now. Third Eye Blind has announced an expanded run of their "25 Years...
nyspnews.com
Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On December 7, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Luis Martinez., 25, of Buffalo and Stephanie L. Hendler., 29, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Luis Martinez and Stephanie Hendler took merchandise valued at $350.28 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
wnypapers.com
NFARS: Reserve airmen help deliver donated firetruck to community in need
914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station News Release. Air transportation specialists, or port dawgs, of the 30th Aerial Port Squadron and loadmasters of the 301st Airlift Squadron loaded a firetruck and a portable water reserve tank onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Dec. 9, to be donated to La Ciénaga, Dominican Republic.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Who killed Joel Northrup on the Delaware Park basketball court last summer?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Northrup was 27 years old when he was killed on the basketball court in Delaware Park in August of 2021. The father of two was awaiting the birth of his third son. The child was born the following year on his birthday. Joel never got to meet the baby.
This WNY School District Is Considered The Worst In The State
One school district here in Western New York has taken the title of the worst district in the entire state. The report ranked all school districts around the country, based on data from U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics, according to MyTwinTiers.com. The ranking is based...
wnypapers.com
Hochul convenes working group to support New York farmers
Directive to address & implement feedback gathered during summer roundtable discussions held with farming community. √ Members of working group comprised of agencies & stakeholders across state agricultural spectrum. Gov. Hochul on Monday announced a special working group of state agencies and agricultural community stakeholders will collaborate to support New...
ubspectrum.com
Students living in ‘active construction zone’ after Air Buffalo begins moving tenants into unfinished building
*Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous and another who asked only that their first name be used. Both did so out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect these individuals’ identities. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Jay Damian throughout this story.
