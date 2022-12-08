The First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown will presenting its annual “Candlelight Christmas Concert” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the church sanctuary. The program will include sacred Christmas and Advent pieces performed by the chancel choir, the handbell choir and the children's choir. There will also be a piano duet, an alto saxophone solo, and a violin solo, as well as accompaniments by stringed instruments, percussion and flute. There will also be opportunities for the audience to sing along on a variety of Christmas carols.

YOUNGSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO