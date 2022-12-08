Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Holiday market features female-run businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Women’s Center put on a holiday market Monday. All of the businesses that participated were local and female-run. The vendors offered a variety of products, selling everything from candles to pasta sauce to massages. Fourth-year Anjeli Shanker is an intern...
cbs19news
Local housing foundation received donation and large grant
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A grassroots housing foundation that has been helping families for more than 30 years received a $3,000 check from Fulton Bank on Monday, to help continue its efforts to make a difference. The Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation provides several programs to the community. One program provides...
cbs19news
Utrain selected by UVA Darden School of Business Accelerator Program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Darden School of Business selected Utrain for its Accelerator Program. This will help the company grow its app, which connects basketball trainers to basketball athletes across the nation. Daniel Ginsberg, the CEO and Co-founder of Utrain, explains this partnership with Darden...
cbs19news
Professional catchers round-up cow that got into doctor's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men are credited with rescuing a cow that got into an Orange County doctor’s office last week. Timmy Lamb of 3L roughstock and Sam Crawford of Diamond C Cattle Company responded to a call for assistance at Orange Family Physicians. WRIC in...
cbs19news
Brady's Toy Drive donated hundreds of toys to UVA Children's Hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the fourth annual Operation Brady Strong M&M Christmas Toy Drive dropped off hundreds of toys at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital. Giving hope to the families and the children during the holiday season is the goal of the toy drive. Ryan Kier,...
NBC 29 News
Wool Factory holds annual Holiday Market
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Wool Factory held its second annual Holiday Market Sunday, December 11. Eight Charlottesville-area vendors were on-hand with gifts and personal items, as well as food and drinks. “People are looking for a nice, cozy affair to do on your holiday shopping, and this kind...
cbs19news
Burnley-Moran keeping students inside due to increased police presence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students are being kept inside at Burnley-Moran Elementary School following an incident nearby. Charlottesville City Schools says there is no threat inside the building and a brief lockdown has been lifted. All classes will take place, though gym and recess will be moved indoors due...
cbs19news
Dairy Market hosts new beer festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The first Dairy Market Beer Fest took place Saturday and it was a time full of community. Located at the Dairy Market, the festival featured more than just beer, as it also had wine, snacks and cider from the Charlottesville Ale Trail. Eleanor Vonachen, the...
cbs19news
Toy Lift is still in the works
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Toy Lift started on Dec. 2 when it began accepting donations. Throughout this week, volunteers have been getting items that weren’t originally donated. The Toy Lift was about 3,000 stuffed animals short last Friday but thanks to the help of the surrounding communities,...
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
cbs19news
Staunton has opening season of Santa Express
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A town that prides themselves on being very festive during the holiday season says they have welcomed more people than usual. Staunton is currently in their opening season of the Santa express. They typically see visitors in the warmer seasons, but this winter they have...
NBC 29 News
Experts say COVID-19 isn’t the only reason to bring back the mask
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC is recommending people mask back up. UVA Health says its number of COVID-19 hospitalization is relatively low and stable. However, it’s the combination of that virus, the flu, and RSV that is putting a strain on hospitals across the commonwealth. Doctors say they’re...
NBC 29 News
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports. “This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only...
cbs19news
ACPD issues alert about scam call
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Charlottesville Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Charlottesville Virginia, look no further as you are in the right place!. We have carefully compiled for you a list of the very best things to do in Charlottesville VA you shouldn’t miss. From Carter Mountain Orchard to...
virginia.edu
UVA Unveils New Portrait of President Emeritus John T. Casteen III
University of Virginia leaders on Friday unveiled a portrait of President Emeritus John T. Casteen III, whose 20-year leadership boosted the number of students and faculty, offered previously unprecedented opportunities to students from lower-income families, broadened the diversity of the student body and raised substantial revenue. Casteen, who holds three...
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
Student assaulted by adult man at private Catholic school in Powhatan County
An investigation is currently underway after an adult man reportedly assaulted an underage female student at a private Catholic school in Powhatan.
