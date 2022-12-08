It looks like The Acolyte is already busy filming and it seems like the first set photos for the Star Wars series has already found its way online. The first batch of set photos have seemingly revealed our first look at Lee Jung-jae on the set, who is seemingly playing a Jedi going by his outfit. There were recent hints that the story is focused on a Sith, which means they could be the Jedi that are in the way or even the reason they turned to the dark side of the Force.

4 DAYS AGO