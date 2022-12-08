Read full article on original website
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
NME
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
Timothée Chalamet shares photo celebrating the wrap of 'Dune: Part Two'
Actor Timothée Chalamet shared a behind-the-scenes photo celebrating the production wrap for "Dune: Part Two" via Instagram on Monday.
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
murphysmultiverse.com
Leaked ‘The Acolyte’ Set Photos Offer First Look at Lee Jung-jae
It looks like The Acolyte is already busy filming and it seems like the first set photos for the Star Wars series has already found its way online. The first batch of set photos have seemingly revealed our first look at Lee Jung-jae on the set, who is seemingly playing a Jedi going by his outfit. There were recent hints that the story is focused on a Sith, which means they could be the Jedi that are in the way or even the reason they turned to the dark side of the Force.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans get hyped up over ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer as Daisy Ridley addresses rumors of Rey’s return to ‘Star Wars’
Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the sequel trilogy and all the characters associated with it, most of all Rey, but the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation ever since Daisy Ridley paid Lucasfilm a visit. Is the Palpatine-conveniently-turned-Skywalker finally making a return after the ninth movie in the saga brought the story to a conclusion in 2019? And if so, how are fans going to receive her this time?
Demi Moore Hugs Bruce Willis Alongside His Wife Emma & All Their Kids In Family X-Mas Photo
The holidays are a time for family reunions! Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had a beautiful family get-together with their daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, as well as Bruce’s wife Emma and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. The whole extended family got very festive for the sweet Christmas celebration that the Ghost actress shared on Instagram on Tuesday, December 13.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's The Latest Rumored James Bond, 6 Reasons Why The Bullet Train Star Would Be A Good Fit For The Role
Speculation has Aaron Taylor-Johnson cast as the next James Bond, and that's a rumor that could be rather promising for the franchise's next chapter.
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' gets trailer and release date
A first look at "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho's new movie is here.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Concept Art Merchandise Collection at Disneyland Park
A whole new collection of clothing and accessories featuring concept art from Star Wars: The Mandalorian has hit the shelves of The Star Trader in Disneyland Park. Flannels, hats, graphic t-shirts, pullovers, and a very stylish Grogu bag are all strong must-buys in this new set of offerings featuring Star Wars: The Mandalorian Concept Art.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
How ‘Andor’ Created the Best Star Wars Villain in Years
In a 20-minute conversation about creating the fearsome Dedra Meero for “Andor,” actor Denise Gough mentions the show’s writing exactly seven times. Nine times, if you count the last mention — “The writing, the writing, the writing!” — as multiple, but it’s hard to fault the Irish actor for being so thoroughly enamored with the scripts by Tony Gilroy, Dan Gilroy, Beau Willimon, and Stephen Schiff. “It’s like a great play,” she told IndieWire over Zoom, speaking of how everything on “Andor” came together with the writing as its foundation. “Get out of the way. Don’t overthink it, don’t try and manage...
Gwen Stefani Brings Full Glam to 'The Voice' in Sparkly Silver Outfit
Gwen Stefani celebrated the first part of The Voice finale on Dec. 12 by going all out with her outfit, rocking a sparkling ensemble that lit up the stage. The singer shared a short video of the full look on Instagram, captioning the post, "it’s the merriest christmas szn bc i got to perform w such talented ppl tonight ☺️🤍❄️ #TheVoice."
