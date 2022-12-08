Read full article on original website
Mug Club: Boy Scout Troop 111
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Cub Scout Pack 93 and Boy Scout Troop 111 will be spreading holiday cheer, caroling at the Village Green in Whitesboro Tuesday night. The event will take place for one hour starting at 6 p.m. The community is invited to come out and sing along. They do...
One day left to donate gifts to Herkimer Office of the Aging
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Office of the Aging has asked for the publics help, providing gifts for older adults in need this holiday season and there's just one day left to help!. The office collected gift requests from their clients and passed them on to the community by...
Santa arrives at The Palace Theater!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ditched the reindeer and drove to The Palace Theater in Eastwood on a firetruck on December 10!. The Syracuse Fire Department parked their big red rig outside of the theater for kids to check out. And with the ambience of...
Former knitting mill in Utica a recommended addition to historical registers
UTICA, N.Y. – The former Avalon Knitting Mill building on Broad Street in Utica may soon be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The mill was among 11 recommended additions to the registers made by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation. According to...
Rotary Club of Utica plants 42 trees over last 2 years
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica has planted a total of 42 trees through their 'Urban Tree Project,' which is in its second year. 25 Utica homeowners were able to select from a variety of trees available through the project, which were then planted by the club. “The...
Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost
CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning. The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence,...
Celebrate the holidays at the Utica Public Librarys f ree event
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre of Utica will be at the Utica Public Library on Genesee Street, celebrating the holidays with the public with a free event, Thursday. There will be story time, crafts and treats starting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 as well as music for all ages.
AmeriCU wins second place in CNY Readers' Choice Award
ROME, N.Y. -- As part of the CNY Readers' Choice Awards, AmeriCU Credit Union has won second place for the best credit union. The public was recently able to vote for their favorite business from multiple counties across Central New York, including Oneida, Oswego and Madison. “We are honored to...
Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Palmieri is accepting applications from local organizations looking to be the beneficiary of the 2023 fundraiser. The event is held annually to raise money for a...
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
Store specializing in personalized custom gifts opens in Sangertown Square
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A new store inside Sangertown Square, specializing in personalized custom gifts opened just in time for the holidays. 'Reczko's Crafts' offers laser engravings, custom gifts, signs, gun boxes and more. They can even put a family photo onto a gift if you want. "We do a...
Fundraiser to benefit student who passed away in Syracuse fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White, a student at the school who recently passed away in a house fire. The school is located at 1001 Park Ave in Syracuse and will have a spaghetti...
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
‘A Christmas Story, The Musical,’ Highland Forest sleigh rides, Suzanne Vega: 13 things to do this week in CNY
Your holiday calendar is probably becoming full of parties, tree lightings, and visits with Santa. Add to that all the shopping, wrapping, and baking and there might not seem to find anything around town for entertainment. Well, we are here with some suggestions. This week’s list includes plenty of holiday music and favorites like a live, musical version of “A Christmas Story” and “The Polar Express” on the big screen of the Landmark Theatre. Suzanne Vega performs in Homer and comedian Dave Landau is at Destiny’s Funny Bone Comedy Club. If you are looking for something calmer and more tranquil, you can schedule a sleigh ride at Highland Forest or a Winter Solstice Night Hike at Baltimore Woods.
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
