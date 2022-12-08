ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the past 10 to 15 years or so, closer examination of in-game brain injuries has concluded there is no such thing as a "mild" concussion. But even in the old days of the NFL, when two fingers were the standard evaluation and smelling salts were the cure, the concussion suffered by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson early in the fourth quarter Sunday would be defined as "serious."

