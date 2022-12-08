ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

WITN

Wake County officer shooting leads to police chase, woman arrested

ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was shot leading to a chase Monday night in Wake County. Zebulon Police say around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Officer Colby James responded to a suspicious car at Zebulon Community Park. The suspect, 51-year-old Deserie Byrum, had an outstanding warrant from Randolph County. When...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Teens charged in Richmond County break-ins

ROCKINGHAM — Two teenage boys are facing charges in a string of local break-ins and attempts. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced late last week that the two had been taken into custody following “a lengthy investigation” into vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area of Loch Haven Road, south of Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham sheriff seeks two suspects who robbed store at gunpoint

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501. Two men were wearing head and face coverings...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

