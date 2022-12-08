Read full article on original website
Related
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency Medical Services also responded […]
cbs17
Orange County woman charged with killing mother, kidnapping daughter, assaulting officer
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County woman is in jail without bond. Deputies of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Paula Decoteau shot and killed her mother, held two people hostage, and attacked a deputy early Sunday morning. She now faces several charges including first-degree murder,...
WITN
Wake County officer shooting leads to police chase, woman arrested
ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was shot leading to a chase Monday night in Wake County. Zebulon Police say around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Officer Colby James responded to a suspicious car at Zebulon Community Park. The suspect, 51-year-old Deserie Byrum, had an outstanding warrant from Randolph County. When...
RCSO: Teens charged in Richmond County break-ins
ROCKINGHAM — Two teenage boys are facing charges in a string of local break-ins and attempts. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced late last week that the two had been taken into custody following “a lengthy investigation” into vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area of Loch Haven Road, south of Rockingham.
cbs17
Moore County suspect charged after man’s deadly fentanyl/meth overdose in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County. The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died from a mixture...
Sheriff: Johnston County deputies detain suspect after chase along Hwy 96
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a chase in Johnston County Monday night. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell told WRAL News a suspect was detained on site on Highway 96 in Johnston County after a chase Monday night. Bizzell did not say what lead to...
cbs17
Zebulon officer shot after his firearm goes off while being dragged by suspect’s Lexus, police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer was injured Monday night after he was dragged by a vehicle and his firearm went off while trying to apprehend a suspect. Around 9:40 p.m., Zebulon Officer Colby James checked in on a suspicious vehicle at Zebulon Community Park at 401 S. Arendell Ave., police said.
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
cbs17
More details emerge against Harnett County mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County neighborhood turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a 3-month-old baby was found outside a Dunn home and then pronounced dead, according to police. Naomi Khan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby. She had her...
Zebulon police officer shot at community park; woman in custody after pursuit into Johnston Co.
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham sheriff seeks two suspects who robbed store at gunpoint
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501. Two men were wearing head and face coverings...
cbs17
Woman charged with attempted murder in domestic-incident shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to a hospital. Keihra Shada Johnson was arrested Friday night after police said she shot a man during a domestic incident. At about 2:30 a.m. on...
Troopers seek info on fatal Richmond County hit and run
ROCKINGHAM — Troopers are asking for help in solving a fatal hit and run earlier this month. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. The incident happened on U.S. 74 Business...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
NC mom dies after she’s shot by daughter in the forehead, deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
Man fatally shot in head, juvenile injured in Fayetteville: police
A man was shot while inside a parked car in Fayetteville, according to police.
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without a license in connection...
WRAL
Man, child shot, crash in Fayetteville apartment parking lot
A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire.
cbs17
Broad-daylight shooting injures man in Raeford, sheriff’s office investigating
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A broad-daylight shooting in Raeford has been under investigation since Saturday afternoon, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 3:33 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1600 block of Rockfish Road for a reported shooting. One male victim was found suffering...
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
Comments / 0