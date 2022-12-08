Read full article on original website
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
KY3 Christmas Greetings: Mark Spillane & family, Leigh Moody & family, Francque Pierce & family
Agricultural experts says shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry, as bird flu flies across the state. Christmas Greetings: Paul Adler & family with Jaxon Baker. Daniel Posey & family. Due to the continuing drought, Missouri farmers and ranchers will have a tough winter ahead of them.
Drought Assessment Committee meets on Tuesday to discuss drought status in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its fourth meeting to discuss the status of the state’s drought, as well as any recommended changes to the ongoing coordinated state and federal response. The Drought Assessment Committee will meet virtually at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The...
KY3 Christmas Greeting: Cindy Barrett & family, Alyssa Kelly, Stan Bess & family
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 16K deer harvested during antlerless portion
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reported that deer hunters harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season December 3-11. The department said this is based on preliminary data. According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer...
Agricultural experts say shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry as bird flu flies across the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bird flu is raging across Missouri. Agricultural leaders thought it would die down by now. In late November Missouri agriculture officials said 9,000 laying hens in Webster county died from the bird flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said more than 52 million birds have died...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next cold front still on the way for Tuesday
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week. From highway work to lane closers in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges. Updated: 14 hours...
Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bill that will go to lawmakers in January will discuss training to detect human trafficking for hospital staff. ”We have an opportunity as healthcare providers to identify those victims, and help them get the resources that they need, and also begin that healing process, if that’s where they’re at in that journey. So I think it’s really important that we get that information out there. I’m definitely an advocate for that,” said Elyse Nimmo with Mercy Hospital.
Leigh's Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find 98 year old woman's missing dog
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each of the escaped federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals.
Arkansas sees a rise in hate crimes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries. “I am scared to walk out of my house, and it was worse when I started...
