Gadsden discounting transit fares for elderly, Medicaid recipients
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is announcing special transit pricing for senior citizens and Medicaid recipients. The new rates for those eligible will start with the New Year on January 1, 2023. Mayor Craig Ford says the effort is to lower the barriers for those on fixed...
USPS says time is running out to send your holiday gifts and greetings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Time is running out for you to ship your holiday gifts and greetings. The United States Postal Service said this week is expected to be the busiest. The postal service said it’s been preparing for the holiday peak since January, hiring more full-time and seasonal workers.
City leaders pushing for more tools to help curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are pushing for stricter laws against reckless and exhibition driving, including working to bring in more tools for police. Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods is pushing for a bill on automatic traffic enforcement to pass in the March legislative session. Automatic traffic enforcement is cameras that are working 24/7, issuing tickets, and can identify plates and drivers participating in crime right away.
Birmingham PD offering $5K hiring bonus to new officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is offering incentives to new recruits. The head of the department is hoping big sign-on bonuses will attract more officers. Chief Scott Thurmond announced Monday that the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for...
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
Slowing down the Christmas season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season goes fast - really fast. Between Christmas shopping, parties and family gatherings, it can also be a very stressful time. UAB associate professor and clinical psychologist Megan Hayes, Ph.D., offered some advice on slowing the season down and giving yourself room to really enjoy the Christmas season.
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
Local police departments work to fill gaps due to nationwide staff shortages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police departments across the country are experiencing staff shortages, and that same challenge hits home for several law enforcement organizations right here in our backyard. The Birmingham and Tuscaloosa police departments say it’s challenging times recruiting for all jobs right now, especially law enforcement. They say they’re making multiple efforts to […]
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
Major event for military veterans Tuesday at Tuscaloosa VA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major event Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa VA for veterans and their families. The PACT Town Hall program is an opportunity for veterans to learn about benefits. The PACT program begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the VA. VA leaders will offer information on the PACT...
Bluestone Coke plant that polluted North Birmingham for decades agrees to $925K fine
Jefferson County Department of Health on Friday levied the largest fine issued by the agency in it’s history against Bluestone Coke, a coke foundry owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that has released hazardous emissions and pollutants on the surrounding majority-Black communities of Fairmont, Collegeville, and Harriman Park in North Birmingham for years.
Legislators intent on tackling exhibition driving after 16 injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixteen people were injured Friday night in Birmingham due to an exhibition driving crash on John Rogers Drive. Two of those people remain in critical condition. Someone who says they were there told us a driver in a Dodge Charger was doing donuts on John Rogers...
Birmingham Police Chief talks department staffing after announcing $5K hiring bonus to new officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is working to attract new officers with a $5,000 sign on bonus for new recruits. “One thing I have always tried to do throughout my career is just work for the officers of the department to get them everything they need to do their job,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said.
Who are Jefferson County’s highest paid employees?
Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
Ways to protect yourself from Porch Pirates before clicking ‘confirm order’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The holiday landscape means yards full of themed inflatables, twinkling lights and packages at door steps. But the last thing you want for those packages is to be stolen by porch pirates. Alex Derencz with the Better Business Bureau said there are several ways to prevent your...
City of Birmingham to begin street resurfacing in Glen Iris neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham says street resurfacing will begin soon in the Glen Iris neighborhood and residents may want to take note of the dates and times so they aren’t towed. Officials with the city say the contractor will begin work on Wednesday, December 14...
New Edition returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B superstars New Edition are bringing their “Legacy Tour” to Birmingham next year. New Edition will be at the Legacy Area March 11. The lineup includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
