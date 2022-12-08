ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Downtown Columbus Strategic Plan

Can a new plan change Downtown Columbus’s trajectory and result in an urban space that’s denser, greener, and more attractive to residents and workers? Downtown Columbus will reach 40,000 residents by 2040, if the new strategic plan for the city hits its goal, an ambitious increase of more than 250% in fewer than two decades.
Columbus City Council passes ban on flavored tobacco products for 2024

After three small business town hall hearings, two city council public hearings, and one session dedicated to teens, Columbus City Council Monday night unanimously approved a ban on sale of menthol and other flavored tobacco products. Public Health director Dr. Mysheika Roberts says that while the health risks associated with...
