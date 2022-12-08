ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Zacks.com

4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much

Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
ValueWalk

These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In November 2022

Unlike most other sectors, the energy sector has performed well this year. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil and gas prices initially. Rising global production and supply, along with the U.S. releasing millions of barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pushed down gasoline prices to pre-Ukraine war levels by August.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022

The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
parktelegraph.com

Analyst Expects Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) To Make Big Moves

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.13, or 0.33%, to $39.36. The Enbridge Inc. has recorded 10,475 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments Announce France’s First Offshore Wind Project, Saint-Nazaire, Is Now Fully Operational.
tipranks.com

RH Stock Continues Decline after Goldman Sachs Downgrade

Inflation is devouring consumer confidence, and upscale retail is likely to take the worst hits. Thus, it’s not much of a surprise that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) cut its rating on RH (NYSE:RH), as analyst Kate McShane dropped it from Neutral to Sell. Basically, McShane cut the rating for the...
invezz.com

Shell vs BP: Which is a better oil and gas stock?

Shell and BP share prices have jumped by 33% in 2022. They have underperformed their American peers like Exxon and Chevron. I believe that Shell is a better investment than BP. Shell (LON: SHEL) and BP (LON: BP) are the first and third-biggest oil and gas companies in Europe in...
NASDAQ

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Friday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $215.47 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
tipranks.com

Hedge Funds Are Bullish on These Two Oil Stocks

Oil stocks have been investors’ favorite picks in 2022 so far owing to the rising crude prices. Thus, it is worth taking a look at two such stocks that caught the interest of hedge fund managers in the last three months. Making investment decisions in such tumultuous times, especially...
TEXAS STATE
tipranks.com

Two “Perfect 10” Healthcare Stocks to Beat the Market

Consider these two healthcare stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. The highest Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Healthcare stocks are considered to be a defensive play at times of economic uncertainty. This is evident in the 4.4% yearly gain of the S&P 500 Health Care Index in comparison to the 16.1% decline of the broader S&P 500 index (SPX). At this juncture, TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool can be used to identify healthcare stocks that have a greater chance to outperform the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy