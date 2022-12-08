Read full article on original website
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
Gas Prices Will Soon Be Cheaper Than They Were a Year Ago
Gas prices are plunging around the U.S., and any day now drivers could be paying less at the pump than they did a year ago. The national average is likely to dip below $3 in the coming weeks as well. The price for a gallon of gas has fallen by...
U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Benzinga
Gas Pump Prices Continue To Fall In US, But Some States Have Further To Go
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased by 12 cents to settle at an average of $3.44. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan suggests prices could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, gas prices continue to plummet, with the previous week marking the...
kitco.com
Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
U.S. inflation slightly slowing down, November Consumer Price Index report shows
The Consumer Price Index rose 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate hike this week. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins us with the latest on what this means for the economy.
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
Inflation set to leap to new 40-year high after eye-watering energy bill hike
Painful gas and electricity bill rises in October are expected to send UK inflation surging to a fresh 40-year high in official figures on Wednesday, but experts predict this is likely to mark the peak in the cost-of-living crisis. Most economists forecast that the latest data from the Office for...
Mass. gas price 20 cents higher than last year despite national average drop
While the price of gas is cheaper now than it was in 2021 by one cent, Massachusetts’ average price is 20 cents higher than it was compared to last year’s average. The current cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.33, according to AAA. Last year, the average cost was $3.34. The US’ average prices have dropped by 14 cents in the last week and 47 cents over the past month.
Goldman Sachs sees inflation 'finally falling' in 2023, with core prices set to drop under 3% as wage growth slows
Goldman Sachs said it sees a significant decline in core inflation coming in 2023. Improvement in supply chain disruptions, rebalancing in the labor market and easing shelter prices should bring core PCE down to 2.9%. The Fed's preferred inflation measure was 5.1% in September. Easing housing prices and wage pressure...
Fox Business
Stuart Varney: Biden’s energy policy is a ‘failure’ despite low gas prices
FOX Business’ Stuart Varney discusses the price of gas in the U.S. and the impact of Biden’s ‘failed’ energy policy on Americans.
Gas is now cheaper in the U.S. than it was a year ago, for better or worse
The average price of U.S. gasoline fell to $3.33 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA, making gas cheaper now than it was a year ago — and much cheaper than over the summer, when prices spiked to just above $5 a gallon, The New York Times reports. BREAKING: Gas prices in the US are now lower than they were a year ago, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VEDhy3SDen— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) December 8, 2022 Lower gas prices are good news for consumers, at least those who drive gas-powered cars, since they will have more money to spend over the holidays....
US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas
Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy.
CNBC
Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, more than expected, despite hopes that inflation is cooling
The producer price index, a measure of what companies get for their products in the pipeline, increased 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from a year ago. A 38% surge in wholesale vegetable prices helped push the food index up by 3.3%, offsetting an identical 3.3% decline in energy costs.
CBS News
