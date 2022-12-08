ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
Breckenridge Texan

U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
kitco.com

Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
MassLive.com

Mass. gas price 20 cents higher than last year despite national average drop

While the price of gas is cheaper now than it was in 2021 by one cent, Massachusetts’ average price is 20 cents higher than it was compared to last year’s average. The current cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.33, according to AAA. Last year, the average cost was $3.34. The US’ average prices have dropped by 14 cents in the last week and 47 cents over the past month.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Week

Gas is now cheaper in the U.S. than it was a year ago, for better or worse

The average price of U.S. gasoline fell to $3.33 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA, making gas cheaper now than it was a year ago — and much cheaper than over the summer, when prices spiked to just above $5 a gallon, The New York Times reports.  BREAKING: Gas prices in the US are now lower than they were a year ago, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VEDhy3SDen— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) December 8, 2022 Lower gas prices are good news for consumers, at least those who drive gas-powered cars, since they will have more money to spend over the holidays....
