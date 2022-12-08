Report: Oregon’s 5-star QB Dante Moore to potentially take visit to UCLA

A bit of news that may make Oregon Duck fans uncomfortable came about on Thursday, with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reporting that 5-star QB Dante Moore is potentially taking a visit to UCLA over the weekend.

Moore has been committed to the Ducks since early July, and has been said to be locked in with Dan Lanning and Oregon. Just last week, Lanning paid a visit to Moore in Detroit, and Wiltfong also reported that new Oregon OC Will Stein paid a visit to the 5-star QB commit on Thursday.

It’s never great to hear about your top commit taking visits to other schools late in the game, but there is still a general feeling that Moore is locked in with the Ducks. He is expected to sign with Oregon during the early signing period later this month.

Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 97 MI QB Rivals 5 6.1 MI QB ESPN 5 90 MI QB On3 Recruiting 5 97.37 MI QB 247 Composite 5 0.9942 MI QB

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 21, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021

Twitter

https://twitter.com/SWiltfong247/status/1600981095805116416

