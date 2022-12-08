ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Oregon’s 5-star QB Dante Moore to potentially take visit to UCLA

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgPsz_0jcOIZoz00

A bit of news that may make Oregon Duck fans uncomfortable came about on Thursday, with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reporting that 5-star QB Dante Moore is potentially taking a visit to UCLA over the weekend.

Moore has been committed to the Ducks since early July, and has been said to be locked in with Dan Lanning and Oregon. Just last week, Lanning paid a visit to Moore in Detroit, and Wiltfong also reported that new Oregon OC Will Stein paid a visit to the 5-star QB commit on Thursday.

It’s never great to hear about your top commit taking visits to other schools late in the game, but there is still a general feeling that Moore is locked in with the Ducks. He is expected to sign with Oregon during the early signing period later this month.

Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4 97 MI QB

Rivals

5 6.1 MI QB

ESPN

5 90 MI QB

On3 Recruiting

5 97.37 MI QB

247 Composite

5 0.9942 MI QB

Vitals

Hometown

Detroit, Michigan

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

195 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 21, 2021
  • Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021

https://twitter.com/SWiltfong247/status/1600981095805116416

