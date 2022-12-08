Report: Oregon’s 5-star QB Dante Moore to potentially take visit to UCLA
A bit of news that may make Oregon Duck fans uncomfortable came about on Thursday, with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reporting that 5-star QB Dante Moore is potentially taking a visit to UCLA over the weekend.
Moore has been committed to the Ducks since early July, and has been said to be locked in with Dan Lanning and Oregon. Just last week, Lanning paid a visit to Moore in Detroit, and Wiltfong also reported that new Oregon OC Will Stein paid a visit to the 5-star QB commit on Thursday.
It’s never great to hear about your top commit taking visits to other schools late in the game, but there is still a general feeling that Moore is locked in with the Ducks. He is expected to sign with Oregon during the early signing period later this month.
Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
|4
|97
|MI
|QB
Rivals
|5
|6.1
|MI
|QB
ESPN
|5
|90
|MI
|QB
On3 Recruiting
|5
|97.37
|MI
|QB
247 Composite
|5
|0.9942
|MI
|QB
Vitals
Hometown
|Detroit, Michigan
Projected Position
|Quarterback
Height
|6-foot-2
Weight
|195 pounds
Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 21, 2021
- Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021
https://twitter.com/SWiltfong247/status/1600981095805116416
