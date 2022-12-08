ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

American Airlines expands Dallas-Fort Worth service to Monterey, California

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuFiZ_0jcOI0G300

Expanded non-stop service between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and coastal California starts in February.

American Airlines will fly an Airbus A319 two times a day from Monterey to DFW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8Mc4_0jcOI0G300

“For the first time in nearly three decades, our region will enjoy daily non-stop service on a mainline aircraft which will increase our available seats by nearly 40,000 per year in the Dallas-Fort Worth market,” Monterey Regional Airport Executive Director Michael La Pier said in a release.

Along the coast of California and south of the San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey County’s only commercial airport sees over 400,000 passengers annually.

“American Airlines is excited to introduce mainline service between Monterey Regional Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport this February,” American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning Philippe Puech said in a release. “We look forward to serving MRY with an Airbus A319 aircraft, offering local residents with greater access to hundreds of destinations in American’s global network and connecting more customers to experience the beauty of the California coast.”

The aircraft servicing flights from Monterey Regional Airport seats 128 people and doubles the number of seats available daily. The service was previously performed with a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yc5jZ_0jcOI0G300

Monterey is known for its plethora of marine wildlife and coastal, fresh seafood. The county sees more than 3 million visitors each year for popular tourism destinations including Old Fisherman’s Wharf Monterey, waterfront mixed-use district Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

Frisco And Plano Ranked In The Top 10 Happiest Cities In The U.S.

Frisco and Plano have both ranked in the Top 10 happiest places to live in the United States, according to a new study from SmartAsset Advisors. To uncover the happiest places in America, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The study measured 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. This included statistics like the average commute time, violent crime rates and the percent of adults with health insurance.
PLANO, TX
Government Technology

Alphabet-Owned Drone Delivery Company Expands in Texas

(TNS) — Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has opened a remote operations center in Coppell that will allow it to expand its delivery capabilities in North Texas and beyond. Wing has been operating in Frisco and Little Elm since April, making deliveries...
COPPELL, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 7 festive bars for holiday cocktails

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer – which often comes in the form of a great cocktail. And the more merriment, the better, it seems, as more bars are getting serious with their seasonal offerings. In addition to wintery-themed drinks, some feature floor-to-ceiling holiday décor, festive glassware, and one venue even installs colorfully lit, igloo-shaped bubbles available by reservation. There’s no such thing as “over-the-top” for these Fort Worth bars - some brand new, some old favorites - all worth a stop this month for making spirits bright.The Down ‘n OutDespite its name, there’s nothing down and dreary about this...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas

The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

East Fort Worth housing developer faces EPA warning, potential violations over flooding

In east Fort Worth’s John T. White neighborhood, flash floods have become a way of life for property owners like Dawn Dean and Mary Kelleher. Like many of their neighbors, the pair blame residential developers for increasing the amount of stormwater that flows onto roads and nearby homes, even during mild rainstorms. Rainwater often carries sediment – loose sand, clay, silt and other soil particles – with it, filling storm drains meant to carry water away from roads and homes, according to an Environmental Protection Agency infosheet.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas FBI warns Texas universities about intellectual property theft by Chinese government

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI in Dallas recently warned about 100 administrators and faculty members at universities across Texas about the threat of intellectual property theft by the Chinese government.The Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas FBI at the time, Matthew DeSarno, said what's being targeted is the research being conducted on college campuses. "There are adversaries out there who are trying to steal as much intellectual property as they can to accelerate their own advancement," he said.DeSarno retired from the FBI at the end of October after 25 years of service.On the same day his agents at the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe

There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
17K+
Followers
498
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy