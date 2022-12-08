American Airlines expands Dallas-Fort Worth service to Monterey, California

Expanded non-stop service between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and coastal California starts in February.

American Airlines will fly an Airbus A319 two times a day from Monterey to DFW.

“For the first time in nearly three decades, our region will enjoy daily non-stop service on a mainline aircraft which will increase our available seats by nearly 40,000 per year in the Dallas-Fort Worth market,” Monterey Regional Airport Executive Director Michael La Pier said in a release.

Along the coast of California and south of the San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey County’s only commercial airport sees over 400,000 passengers annually.

“American Airlines is excited to introduce mainline service between Monterey Regional Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport this February,” American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning Philippe Puech said in a release. “We look forward to serving MRY with an Airbus A319 aircraft, offering local residents with greater access to hundreds of destinations in American’s global network and connecting more customers to experience the beauty of the California coast.”

The aircraft servicing flights from Monterey Regional Airport seats 128 people and doubles the number of seats available daily. The service was previously performed with a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.

Monterey is known for its plethora of marine wildlife and coastal, fresh seafood. The county sees more than 3 million visitors each year for popular tourism destinations including Old Fisherman’s Wharf Monterey, waterfront mixed-use district Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.