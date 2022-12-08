(St. Paul, MN)-Four outstanding programs from counties across Minnesota were recognized with Association of Minnesota Counties' (AMC) 2022 'County Achievement Awards' for exhibiting excellence and innovation in their counties. 2022 AMC President and Lac qui Parle County Commissioner Todd Patzer presented the County Achievement awards at the association's annual conference December 6 in Bloomington. The recipients were nominated by their counties and selected by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was one of four recipients.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO