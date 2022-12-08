ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES ANNOUNCES 2022 COUNTY ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

(St. Paul, MN)-Four outstanding programs from counties across Minnesota were recognized with Association of Minnesota Counties' (AMC) 2022 'County Achievement Awards' for exhibiting excellence and innovation in their counties. 2022 AMC President and Lac qui Parle County Commissioner Todd Patzer presented the County Achievement awards at the association's annual conference December 6 in Bloomington. The recipients were nominated by their counties and selected by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was one of four recipients.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
INVENTORY/ADMINISTRATION COORDINATOR - NATIVE CARE - OSHKIIMAAJITAHDAH

OPEN: December 9, 2022-Until filled. The Inventory/Administrative Coordinator will maintain the organizations organic and non-organic inventories, ordering and supplying necessary items while maintaining accurate records of all procurements. Reports to Agriculture Director. Full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:. • Maintains consistent stock of inventory, ordering new...
AGRICULTURE TECHNICIAN - NATIVE CARE - OSHKIIMAAJITAHDAH

OPEN: December 9, 2022-Until filled. Are you looking to make a difference? Do you love working with plants? Are you reliable? If you answered yes, consider. a job as an Agriculture Technician. A successful candidate would help solve the issue of how we will feed future. generations and expand our...
RELIEF STAFF- MALE OR FEMALE - EQUAYWIIGAMIG (Womens Shelter)

Provide support advocacy, crisis intervention, information, access to resources for battered women and their children. Shifts will be primarily night (12:00am – 8am) and weekends. Reports to Director, part-time position; salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:. • Provide orientation to all new residents. • Provide crisis line intervention and...
RED LAKE, MN
Newly Appointed Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado Dedicates Appointment to Grandma and Others Who Were in Boarding Schools

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians) was introduced by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as the next justice to the Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday at the conclusion of the 2022 State of Michigan Tribal Summit. Maldonado expressed her...
MICHIGAN STATE
Minnesota Senate Democrats divided over eliminating state tax on Social Security income

Minnesota's new Democratic Senate majority is already showing signs of internal friction, with four freshmen pushing leadership to eliminate the state's tax on Social Security income. Newly elected Sens. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, and Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, called for repealing the tax in a...
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE

