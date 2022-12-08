ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES ANNOUNCES 2022 COUNTY ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

(St. Paul, MN)-Four outstanding programs from counties across Minnesota were recognized with Association of Minnesota Counties' (AMC) 2022 'County Achievement Awards' for exhibiting excellence and innovation in their counties. 2022 AMC President and Lac qui Parle County Commissioner Todd Patzer presented the County Achievement awards at the association's annual conference December 6 in Bloomington. The recipients were nominated by their counties and selected by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was one of four recipients.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Minnesota's weather forecast this week: Messy

A pair of winter storms that will roll across Minnesota this week will bring precipitation, but what you get and how much will depend on where you are. "You know the phrase 'everything but the kitchen sink?' Well, this week's weather is everything including the kitchen sink," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gov. Tim Walz visits Minnesota National Guard troops serving in Kuwait

Gov. Tim Walz spent his weekend more than 6,000 miles away playing trivia, barbecuing hot dogs and hamburgers and talking about the World Cup with Minnesota National Guard troops stationed in Kuwait. The roughly 100 Minnesota Guard members are there as part of an ongoing mission to establish the safety...
MINNESOTA STATE
Newly Appointed Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado Dedicates Appointment to Grandma and Others Who Were in Boarding Schools

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians) was introduced by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as the next justice to the Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday at the conclusion of the 2022 State of Michigan Tribal Summit. Maldonado expressed her...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELIEF STAFF- MALE OR FEMALE - EQUAYWIIGAMIG (Womens Shelter)

Provide support advocacy, crisis intervention, information, access to resources for battered women and their children. Shifts will be primarily night (12:00am – 8am) and weekends. Reports to Director, part-time position; salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:. • Provide orientation to all new residents. • Provide crisis line intervention and...
RED LAKE, MN
INVENTORY/ADMINISTRATION COORDINATOR - NATIVE CARE - OSHKIIMAAJITAHDAH

OPEN: December 9, 2022-Until filled. The Inventory/Administrative Coordinator will maintain the organizations organic and non-organic inventories, ordering and supplying necessary items while maintaining accurate records of all procurements. Reports to Agriculture Director. Full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:. • Maintains consistent stock of inventory, ordering new...
AGRICULTURE TECHNICIAN - NATIVE CARE - OSHKIIMAAJITAHDAH

OPEN: December 9, 2022-Until filled. Are you looking to make a difference? Do you love working with plants? Are you reliable? If you answered yes, consider. a job as an Agriculture Technician. A successful candidate would help solve the issue of how we will feed future. generations and expand our...

