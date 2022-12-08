ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Missing daylight yet? Earliest sunsets of the year this week

By Jordan Unger, Mackenzie Bart
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

***Video above: Weather forecast for Thursday evening***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The earliest sunsets of the year will be within the next few nights, so when will it start heading the other direction?

As we round out the week, sunset times will fall around 4:56 p.m.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow

Starting Dec. 12, our sunset time will be later and later, with 5 p.m. sunsets returning on Dec. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oSVs_0jcOHW8b00

The earliest sunset of the year normally happens before the winter solstice because of the Earth’s path.

When the Earth makes its elliptical orbit around the sun, it’ll move faster in its orbit in January than it would the summer months.

‘Never ceases to amaze me’: Tracy McCool shares update on husband’s cancer journey

When the sun’s path is charted on a day-to-day basis, it looks like a figure eight, also known as an analemma.

The winter solstice is also known for being the “shortest day” of the year with nine hours and 10 min of daylight.

While our sunsets will continue to get later and later, so will our sunrises, at least until the second week of January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Where’s the snow? Coming soon

Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!. Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas. Stay with FOX...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When to expect rain showers, wintry mix on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Colder tonight with finally a few breaks in the cloud coverage. Partly cloudy tonight as we fall into the low to mid 30s. A few areas of patchy fog are possible tonight but expect better conditions as you leave the house tomorrow. Brief breaks of sunshine...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lighting up the holidays: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A star hovering over a manger. Santa’s Workshop welcoming you to a yard filled with snowmen. Giant skeletons and a dinosaur decked out in Santa hats. These are just a few of the sights found among the contestants in this year’s Bright Light Battle Holiday Light competition.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland Scene

Vintage Photos of Christmas in Cleveland Throughout the 20th Century

With Public Square all done up and Nela Park's light display dazzling audiences once again, let's take a look at how Cleveland has decorated for and celebrated Christmas through the years, including parades, department store displays and more. It's all nostalgia. It's all peace and love.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

79K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy