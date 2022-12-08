Shoppers Say This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer Works ‘Amazingly Well’ on Dry Winter Skin, Even Their Husbands Are Hooked

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, we’re not talking about Christmas. It’s time to transition our skincare routines for the winter season. Even though you might have already done this weeks ago, it’s never too late to add a thicker moisturizer that can combat cold and extreme winter elements to your lineup. If you have no clue what formulas to consider, take shoppers’ advice and add Dermelect’s Facial Moisturizer to your cart immediately — it hydrates, leaves your skin with a velvety feel and a radiant finish.

The Rapid Repair Facial Moisturizer is the cream you never knew you needed. It’s specially formulated for sensitive skin types and is packed with ingredients that soothe and nourish the skin. First up on the ingredients list? Chamomile extract, which keeps skin calm. Next, there is azulene, lavender oil, avocado oil, and grapeseed oil, which all work simultaneously to soften, hydrate, and protect the skin. Lastly, there is collagen , which is essential for reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Dermelect Rapid Repair Facial Moisturizer

Facial Moisturizer

Price: $45.00

Buy Now

Shoppers love how the cream makes their skin feel. “I love Rapid Repair and have been using it at least five years now,” one said, before adding, “it works through dry winter seasons. No scent, isn’t oily at all, soaks quickly into the skin, and hydrates evenly. I have combination skin. Not sure I could survive without it.”

“This has been fantastic for my extremely sensitive, often-red skin. It soothes and moisturizes so nicely, and doesn’t cause breakouts.” another five-star reviewer mentioned.

It’s also so good that husbands love it too. “My husband absolutely loves this. within a few months of use, I actually asked him if he started doing Botox since his wrinkles were disappearing drastically where the crow’s feet were settled in at,” a customer noted.

And if you haven’t swapped out your skincare products to one more suited for winter, there’s no better time. The Rapid Repair has a thicker consistency and is no match for the harsh winter wind and temperatures. “I absolutely love this product! It quenches my skin which tends to be on the dryer side,” a final customer wrote.