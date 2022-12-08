Read full article on original website
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
WTRF
Two-vehicle accident in Moundsville
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police officials confirm there is a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the CVS in Moundsville Monday evening. First responders are on the scene. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
WTOV 9
Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash
UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
Maryland man killed on Pennsylvania Turnpike rollover crash in Allegheny County
A Maryland man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday. Ashfaq Ahmed, 58, of Suitland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place around 4:20 p.m. in Pine Township, Allegheny County, according to state police in Gibsonia.
Driver killed in early morning crash on Ohio I-70
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post tells 7NEWS one man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Monday morning. The driver of a commercial vehicle, Jacobsburg resident Stephan Paboucek Sr., 61, was traveling eastbound near milepost 200, when he veered off the right side of the […]
explore venango
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
WTOV 9
No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire
Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
WTRF
Rain activity will increase later in the week
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with cooler air across the Ohio Valley as we begin the new week. We started off today with temperatures in the mid-30s under overcast skies and that was the trend even through the afternoon and evening. We did not see much in terms of warmth, as daytime highs were in the upper 30s. Cold air moved into the region as our winds had a northerly component to them. At times, there was a wind chill across the valley as winds blew from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds will partially decrease as broad high pressure moves overhead. We will filter in more sunshine as we head into the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph. Stay bundled up as you step out the door tomorrow.
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported Sunday Morning
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Deputies and emergency personnel responded Sunday morning just past midnight to reports of a crash in Salem Township off River Road Southwest. Upon arrival, it was determined a utility vehicle had rolled...
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax. WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
Emergency crews respond to fire at multi-story building in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews battled a fire at a multistory building in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5100 block of Penn Avenue in Garfield at around 12:42 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning in the floorboards, between the first...
Pittsburgh Weather: A quiet Sunday, but snow arriving soon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're only 10 days away from the official start of the winter season, but we're already feeling like it! ALERT: None.AWARE: Rain/snow/winter precip possible Thursday & Friday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere is a chance for some flurries tonight and early tomorrow, but little to no accumulation is likely. Most of us tomorrow will be stuck in the 30s with morning lows around 30° then afternoon highs around 40°. Mostly cloudy skies will take over, but we'll see a few peeks of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be very chilly in the mid-20s, but...
WTRF
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41; Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
First major snowfall of the year could hit Pittsburgh later this week
There is the potential for our first major snow of the season toward the end of the week. AccuWeather’s Dean DeVore tells The Big K Morning Show two to six inches of snow could fall across the area Thursday evening into Friday.
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
