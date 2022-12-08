Florida – An Ocala man has been indicted for fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Henry Troy Wade, 45, of Ocala, has been charged with six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO