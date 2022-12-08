ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville zoning hearings pushed back to 2023

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and two Gainesville citizens filed administrative hearings against the city of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning changes in November. The first hearing was scheduled to begin Tuesday but has been postponed until Feb. 14 with the second happening Feb. 27. Administrative Law Judge E....
GAINESVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges

FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital breaks ground on freestanding emergency room

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital recently broke ground on its newest freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency, which will be a part of the hospital. The groundbreaking ceremony for HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency was held on Thursday, December 8 at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The...
OCALA, FL
niceville.com

Ocala man facing charges for alleged fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds

Florida – An Ocala man has been indicted for fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Henry Troy Wade, 45, of Ocala, has been charged with six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges

A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills

Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises

The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
GAINESVILLE, FL

