Florida: Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned meat processing facility
Commissioners for a Florida county has voted unanimously to spend $2.5 million for a meat processing plant in the town of Newberry, according to a report by local radio station WUFT. The money is part of the $52.25 million allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act, which...
Alachua County Public Schools pulls LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide after letter from Florida Dept of Education
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) has told the Florida Department of Education that it will no longer use its LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide as guidance for district employees and students. The Guide was presented to the school board on December 8, 2021, and Alachua Chronicle...
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
Gainesville zoning hearings pushed back to 2023
Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and two Gainesville citizens filed administrative hearings against the city of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning changes in November. The first hearing was scheduled to begin Tuesday but has been postponed until Feb. 14 with the second happening Feb. 27. Administrative Law Judge E....
Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges
FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
Florida Rep. Joe Harding, charged with defrauding PPP loan scheme, resigns but claims 'I repaid every penny'
The disgraced pol was also the sponsor of 'Don't Say Gay' bill.
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital breaks ground on freestanding emergency room
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital recently broke ground on its newest freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency, which will be a part of the hospital. The groundbreaking ceremony for HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency was held on Thursday, December 8 at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The...
Ocala man facing charges for alleged fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds
Florida – An Ocala man has been indicted for fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Henry Troy Wade, 45, of Ocala, has been charged with six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
MCPS announces 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists, Rookie Teacher of the Year
Five teachers in Marion County received Golden Apples during surprise classroom visits on Friday, and they are now in contention to be named Marion County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. According to Marion County Public Schools, dozens of individuals including Superintendent Dr. Diane Gullett, Marion County School Board and...
Gainesville organizations help homeless people with free hair cuts and food
In front of Gainesville City Hall, lines of people wait for food amid the sound of the humming and buzzing of hair clippers. On some weekends like this, barbers partner with Project Downtown Gainesville and HOPE Meals to provide food and haircuts free of charge to homeless individuals. Every Saturday...
After more than a year in office, UF has yet to reveal Dr. Joseph Ladapo's duties
The question seems simple: what does Dr. Joseph Ladapo do at the University of Florida? We have been asking that question since the university hired Ladapo more than a year ago. It's a question state senators asked Ladapo during his confirmation hearings in February. State senator Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton,...
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills
Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises
The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
