Pamela Lynn Simms
Pamela Lynn Simms, also known as Pam, of Norwood, passed unexpectedly on Dec. 8 from a single vehicle accident. Pam was born on Aug. 27 to Keith and Judy Simms in Valparaiso, Indiana. Pam enjoyed a childhood with her older sisters. She enjoyed competing in gymnastics, cheerleading, spending time at the beach at Lake Michigan, showing Clydesdale Horses nationally with her father and helping with his stores. Pam continued her adventures into young adulthood in Tucson with her sister Cindy.
Next snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home
There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more. If you think about it, the less clutter you have,...
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year
Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
The Telluride Fire Protection District will hold a monthly meeting
C.R.S. 29-1-106 Notice is hereby given that the proposed budget for the Telluride Fire Protection District has been submitted to the TFPD Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2023. Copies of such proposed budgets are available for. public inspection during business hours at the Telluride Fire Station –...
Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado
Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
Father alleges inmate mistreatment at Montrose Co. Jail
William Hewitt, father of Cheyenne Hewitt, told KREX he doesn't believe the county jail is properly accommodating her daughter's diabetes.
Missing & endangered woman in Ignacio found
UPDATE: SUNDAY 12/04/2022 12:11 p.m. (IGNACIO, Colo.) — Burch-Woodhull has been located, according to CBI. ORIGINAL STORY: CBI searching for missing & endangered woman in Ignacio SATURDAY 12/3/2022 3:08 p.m. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alerted the community of a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Sunday morning on Nov. […]
