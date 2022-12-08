Read full article on original website
Program in Bismarck to help treat those with arthritis
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new program is being offered by NDSU Extension to help those who struggle with the pain of osteoarthritis. The Extension Agency is teaming with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Proximal 50 for a program that will help people strengthen their muscles and relieve joint pressure. An...
Bismarck Public Schools to continue classes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools said in a Facebook post this morning that in-person instruction will continue. They also said they would continue to monitor weather conditions and make adjustments as needed.
Bismarck Public Schools prepare for the snowstorm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s snowstorm could bring anywhere from 10 to 14 inches of snow right before the school break for the holidays. Bismarck Public Schools administration and teachers have done a lot of preparation for the upcoming weather event. The school holiday break is something that...
Mandan Public Schools will dismiss students early
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools is releasing student early today. The message was posted to their wesite and on Facebook. The message read: “the snow has started to settle in and we’d like to do what we can to get students home while it’s still daylight. We will be dismissing school early today with the following schedule. Buses WILL be running and will follow their regular routes.
Financially difficult holiday season leads to simple Christmas wishes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The highest inflation since the 1980s means many Americans are sticking to a tighter budget this Christmas, while still trying to create some magic for their children. Locally, many people are visiting food pantries for the first time or have found themselves on local giving trees....
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As most North Dakotans prepare for yet another winter storm, we’re looking back at other historic blizzards. The blizzard of 1888 was nicknamed “The Children’s Blizzard.” As school children were sent home, heavy snow, strong winds and a rapid drop in temperatures caught many off guard.
In Bismarck, ND - "NO" Means "NO"...Right?
I Would Guess One Out Of Three Drivers Blow This Off
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Tuesday
A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for all of our listening areas including Bismarck Mandan until Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. Heavy snow is expected again today. An additional 8 to 13 inches of snow is possible and winds could gust to 40 miles per hour are possible.
Bismarck locals from Hawaii: ensuring all is well with Mauna Loa
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thankfully, the Mauna Loa volcano eruption has begun to slow down and cool, but when the eruptions first started, it worried people as far away as Bismarck, North Dakota. Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on earth, covers about half of the surface of the big island...
BSC closing for winter storm
BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to the forecasted dangerous weather conditions, BSC will close Mon, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Tues, Dec. 13. All classes and events will be canceled and offices closed. Only designated emergency personnel should report for work. A decision about Wed., Dec....
Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure
Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member ‘obstructing’ officers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dash camera footage released Monday shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing at police officers during a traffic stop Sept. 3. Eckroth pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function charge for the interaction. The redacted video, released in three...
Mandan shipping store prepares for the storm and surplus of holiday packages
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With a winter storm brewing, delays for many businesses are expected. One segment of the delivery chain that could see lots of problems is shipping. Safe Ship Mandan is one local business navigating its busiest week along with the winter storm. At Safe Ship, the employees...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Here's a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
North Dakota Proposed Bills Addressing Transgender Surgeries
BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.
Deputy Chief Lori Flaten to retire from Mandan Police Department after 45 years
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - 45 years is a long time for anything. Deputy Chief Lori Flaten is retiring from the Mandan Police Department. Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten remembers the good old days. “When I started, you punched a clock when a call came in with the time of...
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fun new entertainment center is making its way to Bismarck, one the whole family can enjoy. The old Herberger’s space in the Kirkwood Mall has seen many different pop-up stores in the past few years, but no business has made a permanent home of the 90,000 square feet it has to offer. Just recently it was announced that Tilt Studio will be taking over that space.
