Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while...
foxwilmington.com
Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man. Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented. McZeke was...
foxwilmington.com
Ocean Isle Beach suspends fox penning after receiving thousands of emails from PETA
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Ocean Isle Beach town council unanimously voted to suspend its November decision to trap and pen foxes. Councilmembers received thousands of emails from members of People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, in recent weeks. Those emails raised concerns that penning is inhumane.
foxwilmington.com
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
foxwilmington.com
Planning board approves 79-home suburb near Cedar Grove Middle School
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Planning Board voted unanimously to approve a proposal for 79 single family lots on 27.18 acres in Brunswick County at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. Known as Cedar Crossing, the planned development comes from H & W design on behalf...
foxwilmington.com
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created...
foxwilmington.com
Experts recommend taking health precautions as ‘triple-demic’ causes spike in hospitalizations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Hospitalizations are on the rise again as people across the nation face a ‘triple-demic,’ which brings high rates of the flu, RSV and COVID. Now, with the holidays underway, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from severe illness.
foxwilmington.com
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Both appeals of election protests regarding the Columbus County Sheriff contest have been dismissed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The protests questioned if Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene can legally take office. After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the...
foxwilmington.com
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Though many of next year’s performers are yet to be announced, Live Oak Bank Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater have revealed some of the musicians that music fans can make plans to see. Four country musicians and one reggae band are set to take...
Comments / 0