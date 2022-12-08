Read full article on original website
'I love making people laugh': Tennessee comedian pokes fun at SEC and college sports
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In January of 2021, Josh Mancuso watched as Jeremy Pruitt was fired as head coach of the Tennessee Vols. On that bitter day for Vol fans -- a character was born. "Coach Lance was born the day that Jeremy Pruitt was fired from Tennessee," Mancuso said....
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Linebacker Commit Has Massive State Championship Game
Tennessee football linebacker commit Jeremiah Telander capped off his high school career with a massive performance in the Georgia 6A State Championship game. Telander recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in Gainesville High School’s narrow, 35-28, loss against Langston Hughes. While his team came up short, Telander had a fantastic performance in the state championship of Georgia high school football’s second largest classification.
WBIR
No. 7 Tennessee men's hoops survives No. 13 Maryland
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The seventh-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team survived a late comeback from No. 13 Maryland to score its eighth-straight victory on Sunday night in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Vols held Maryland to just 17 points at halftime, but the Terrapins mounted a second-half rally...
atozsports.com
National media outlet ranks top atmospheres of the 2022 season and Vols fans won’t agree
247Sports recently ranked the top 10 atmospheres in college football this season and I have a feeling that Tennessee Vols fans won’t like their rankings. The national sports media outlet felt like Tennessee’s incredible atmosphere for the Alabama game earlier this season was amazing. But they didn’t think...
Sleetwood Mac or Tim McThaw? | TDOT's Name A Snowplow Contest begins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most exciting event of the year is now taking place. It's the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. Voters can pick their favorite snowplow name from a provided list. The names are:. Big Leplowski. Big Orange. BoomBoomPlow. Brinestone Plowboy. Darth Blader. Don't flurry,...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Undermanned Against Maryland
Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is returning to the lineup for Tennessee Sunday against No. 13 Maryland. That doesn’t mean the Vols won’t be undermanned, however. Sophomore power forward Jonas Aidoo is out with flu-like symptoms while senior wing Josiah-Jordan James is a game time decision. Vescovi missed...
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Wins Heisman Trophy Fan Vote
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony was held Saturday night in New York, where USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the prestigious award over TCU QB Max Duggan, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV. Tennessee senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was not invited to the ceremony, as he...
UT, Josh Heupel remember legendary college football coach Mike Leach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers football team and head coach Josh Heupel shared condolences on Twitter Tuesday after the death of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 following complications from a heart condition. "I am heartbroken on the passing of...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
New report on homelessness set to release in Knoxville
Knox County Commissioners will hear the new report at 4 p.m. Dec 12.
WATE
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
WBIR
Nativity Pageant of Knoxville starts this weekend
The first Christmas is coming to life in Knoxville this weekend! The pageant has been a tradition for families for over half a century.
Visit Knoxville announces new film festival to take place in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Calling all movie lovers! Visit Knoxville, in partnership with The Public Cinema, announced Tuesday that a new film festival is coming to Knox County next year. FILM FEST KNOX is planned for fall 2023. The new event comes after Knoxville Film Festival Director, Keith McDaniel, announced...
Foster resource center breaks ground in Anderson Co.
CLINTON, Tenn. — A foster care resource center broke ground in Anderson County Sunday. The Isaiah 117 House now has 11 overnight locations across Tennessee. Kids in those counties have a higher chance to find hope and feel loved. Isaiah 117 House is a place for kids on removal...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Health leaders say XBB COVID-19 subvariant is not causing severe illness, though it resists vaccines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The World Health Organization announced a new subvariant that has been found in 35 countries, including in the U.S. The XBB subvariant had a global prevalence of 1.3% as of October 27, according to the WHO. A Knoxville woman and certified nurse's assistant, Jeannie Shipe, said...
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
KCHD to hold community vaccine clinics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department has partnered with the City of Knoxville to offer three community vaccination clinics in December. Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the City-County Building (400 Main Street) Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public...
