Ann Arbor, MI

Sibdi Prowdley
4d ago

I live in the upper east side of Michigan and we never get the snow your perdition said. I pretty much go outside and ask mother nature.

1240 WJIM

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Winter at Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Autumn at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a much-heralded yearly event. And with good reason. The colorful trees paint a pallet of color so rich it drives tourists from all over the world to come and visit. But an argument can be made that the camera-toting...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thunder is a common occurrence in the summer, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter. Thundersnow is sometimes observed in lake-effect systems, which is pertinent to residents of Michigan and Buffalo, New York, for example. Thundersnow can...
LANSING, MI
cbs4indy.com

Weather patterns change this week for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
100.7 WITL

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
