Sibdi Prowdley
4d ago
I live in the upper east side of Michigan and we never get the snow your perdition said. I pretty much go outside and ask mother nature.
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
A slow moving storm system will impact Michigan for a week
A low pressure is cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it'll wander the Great Lakes for a week. We'll start on the warm side of the system, then gradually shift to the cold side by the weekend.
Odds of a White Christmas keep going up in Michigan with the weather coming that week
A drastic weather pattern change is coming early next week. The pattern change should bring much colder air, which will bring at least lake-effect snow to Michigan. When we have cold westerly winds in late December, the warmer Great Lakes water makes a white Christmas almost a sure bet. Here’s...
SLICK TRAVEL: Rain, snow, and strong wind gusts on tap for mid-week
A larger system develops in West Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and strong wind gusts. Slick travel is likely Thursday morning.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
These 4 Michigan cities are among the most "Magical Winter Wonderland Towns" in the U.S.
Michiganders won’t need to go far to experience winter “magic” this season! TripsToDiscover.com featured four Michigan cities on a list of the most “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”: Munising, Frankenmuth, Holland and Marquette.
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
Michigan is a climate haven in a warming world. Will everyone move here?
It seeped through gaps in the windows and doors. The smoke was inescapable, a constant, sickening odor of a bonfire they didn’t light. They duct taped every opening or crevice – even the dryer vents in the basement – to isolate themselves from the smog looming outside.
Michigan must build carefully to protect its lush, green spaces
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. It’s a tale of two old golf courses. One will be protected forever as a nature preserve near Lake Michigan, in the heart of a wetland, complete with spawning brook trout and an eagle’s nest towering in the trees.
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Michigan Marvels: Winter at Tahquamenon Falls State Park
Autumn at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a much-heralded yearly event. And with good reason. The colorful trees paint a pallet of color so rich it drives tourists from all over the world to come and visit. But an argument can be made that the camera-toting...
On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota
Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. Wintry...
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thunder is a common occurrence in the summer, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter. Thundersnow is sometimes observed in lake-effect systems, which is pertinent to residents of Michigan and Buffalo, New York, for example. Thundersnow can...
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Michigan’s Zug Island…..It Ain’t No Paradise
That's right - Zug Island ain’t no paradise or tropical getaway, that’s for sure. From the air it looks dirty, dismal, dank, and industrial. And it is. It’s full of steel mills and blast furnaces. But it wasn’t always this way... Zug Island started out as...
Subaru recalls SUV due to fire risk, says to park outdoors until repaired
DETROIT – Subaru is recalling 272,000 Subaru Ascents and telling owners to park them outdoors until repairs are made due to the risk of fire, The Associated Press reports. After receiving reports of two fires, the company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents, AP reports. No injuries have been reported.
