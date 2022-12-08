ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

CBS 8

San Diego swears-in all-Democrat 74th City Council, selects Council President

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego swore in its 74th City Council Monday, making the officially nonpartisan board unofficially all-Democratic for the first time in history. Outgoing Councilman Chris Cate, who was the only Republican on the council, thanked his family, staff and colleagues in his departing remarks -- even though he sometimes disagreed ideologically with the latter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Port of San Diego to consider new warehouse in Barrio Logan, locals rally

SAN DIEGO — Environmental advocates are rallying Tuesday to stop a new warehouse from being built in Barrio Logan, a place with high asthma rates due to air pollution. A coalition of community activists, environmental justice advocates, educators and faith leaders said they are rallying for clean air and urging the San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners to end all consideration of Mitsubishi Cement Corporation's (MCC) proposal to build a cement warehouse on the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: A GOP Dissenter

This story has been updated. Monday, the Republican Party of San Diego County is set to re-elect Paula Whitsell as its chair and not everyone is pleased. Backstory: Former Chair Tony Krvaric chose Whitsell as his successor two years ago before vanishing from the public stage where he had been a provocative and very present leader for the party in San Diego for more than a decade. He had followed an equally ever-available and always-quotable chairman whom he considered a mentor, Ron Nehring.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news

Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos

A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

Four school districts closed Monday because of icy, snowy conditions

On Monday, schools in the Julian Union, Spencer Valley, and Warner Unified school districts were closed by the winter storm lingering over the county. Then, while some of the striking University of California academic workers ratified a new contract over the weekend thousands remain on strike across the state. We hear from some of them who say they will not give up what they consider a fight for their lives. Next, why California indigenous tribes are getting involved with the state’s planned wind turbine projects. Then, a new report finds Balboa Park needs nearly half a billion dollars to be brought up to modern standards. And, Lincoln High School’s football players are state champions. The Hornet’s victory on Friday was clinched by a record four touchdowns by star running back, Roderick Robinson Jr. We hear about the game from his proud father. Then, writer and illustrator Trung Le Nguyen, also known as Trungles joins us to talk about his novel, “The Magic Fish,” about a second generation Vietnamese American teenager who uses fairy tales to help his mother learn English. It’s this year’s KPBS One Book, One San Diego selection for teens. Finally, we share details on some of the most popular light displays around the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego

12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
