Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego swears-in all-Democrat 74th City Council, selects Council President
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego swore in its 74th City Council Monday, making the officially nonpartisan board unofficially all-Democratic for the first time in history. Outgoing Councilman Chris Cate, who was the only Republican on the council, thanked his family, staff and colleagues in his departing remarks -- even though he sometimes disagreed ideologically with the latter.
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
Port of San Diego to consider new warehouse in Barrio Logan, locals rally
SAN DIEGO — Environmental advocates are rallying Tuesday to stop a new warehouse from being built in Barrio Logan, a place with high asthma rates due to air pollution. A coalition of community activists, environmental justice advocates, educators and faith leaders said they are rallying for clean air and urging the San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners to end all consideration of Mitsubishi Cement Corporation's (MCC) proposal to build a cement warehouse on the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.
Family seeks help amid manhunt for alleged killer of Ramona native, mom of two
Loved ones are seeking help, amid a manhunt for a man accused of killing a Ramona native and mother of two in Oregon.
6th-grade camp canceled at Pacific Beach Middle School; officials cite virus transmission rise
SAN DIEGO — School officials announced that sixth-grade camp was canceled for Pacific Beach Middle School students less than 24 hours before students were scheduled to depart. After consulting with public health officials, San Diego Unified School District officials told CBS 8 that the San Diego County Office of...
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Woman Who Died With Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Politics Report: A GOP Dissenter
This story has been updated. Monday, the Republican Party of San Diego County is set to re-elect Paula Whitsell as its chair and not everyone is pleased. Backstory: Former Chair Tony Krvaric chose Whitsell as his successor two years ago before vanishing from the public stage where he had been a provocative and very present leader for the party in San Diego for more than a decade. He had followed an equally ever-available and always-quotable chairman whom he considered a mentor, Ron Nehring.
Man detonates bomb in public Ocean Beach restroom; search for suspect underway
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man responsible for detonating a bomb in an Ocean Beach park’s public restroom Sunday morning, according to police. Authorities received reports around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning of an explosion at Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach, located in the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.
Suspect Shoots, Wounds SDPD Officer, Holes Up in Mountain View Apartment Before Arrest
An auto-theft suspect opened fire on San Diego Police early Monday in a Mountain View-area neighborhood, wounding an officer, then holed up in a nearby apartment, prompting a nine-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest. The events that led to the shooting, which left the officer with apparently non-life-threatening...
Authorities search for woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders
Authorities are searching for a woman who walked away from a reentry program on Sunday for criminal offenders in San Diego, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Last day to pay San Diego property taxes
Monday is the last day San Diego property owners can pay their taxes without facing any late fees, according to an email from the San Diego treasurer-tax collector’s office.
Man killed in Barrio Logan stabbing, San Diego police say
A person was killed Sunday in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, and police are investigating the stabbing as a homicide.
Man charged in shooting that left SDPD officer injured in Barrio Logan
A man suspected of shooting a San Diego Police officer during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody hours after barricading himself inside a Mountain View home Monday morning.
ranchosantafereview.com
Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news
Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
SAN DIEGO — The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. A winter storm warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for the San Diego County mountains and a beach hazard warning for the coastal areas until 4 p.m. Monday.
Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos
A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
KPBS
Four school districts closed Monday because of icy, snowy conditions
On Monday, schools in the Julian Union, Spencer Valley, and Warner Unified school districts were closed by the winter storm lingering over the county. Then, while some of the striking University of California academic workers ratified a new contract over the weekend thousands remain on strike across the state. We hear from some of them who say they will not give up what they consider a fight for their lives. Next, why California indigenous tribes are getting involved with the state’s planned wind turbine projects. Then, a new report finds Balboa Park needs nearly half a billion dollars to be brought up to modern standards. And, Lincoln High School’s football players are state champions. The Hornet’s victory on Friday was clinched by a record four touchdowns by star running back, Roderick Robinson Jr. We hear about the game from his proud father. Then, writer and illustrator Trung Le Nguyen, also known as Trungles joins us to talk about his novel, “The Magic Fish,” about a second generation Vietnamese American teenager who uses fairy tales to help his mother learn English. It’s this year’s KPBS One Book, One San Diego selection for teens. Finally, we share details on some of the most popular light displays around the county.
onscene.tv
Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego
12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1