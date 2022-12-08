Read full article on original website
Related
2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in stolen car in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after crashing a stolen car in St. Louis County, police said. A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at around 3:30. The spokesperson said officers attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen, but the car fled and eventually crashed into another car near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue.
Alleged rape victim calls Mehlville School District's handling of abused student's lawsuit 'disgusting'
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — When Brandon Holbrook met his alleged 14-year-old victim, he had just come off a five-month suspension from the Mehlville School District’s substitute teaching list, according to court documents filed this month. The district removed the 30-year-old from its substitute teaching list in November...
APA describes conditions 'less than ideal' taking over St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Monday, the Animal Protective Association, known as the APA, officially stepped in to manage the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center. It's now called APA Olivette. This is after a 2019 audit showed poor conditions and concerns about high euthanasia rates. Some problems...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle Friday in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died at a hospital Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in south St. Louis County. Police officers from the South County police precinct responded to a call for a woman struck by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Buckley and Lemay Ferry Roads, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Police seek public's help finding vehicle in fatal East St. Louis hit-and-run
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Department (ISP) and the East St. Louis Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 27 on...
Recreational marijuana becomes legal to use and possess in Missouri on Thursday
ST. LOUIS — Starting Thursday, recreational marijuana use, and possession will be officially legal in Missouri. This comes after voters passed constitutional Amendment 3, now known as Article 14, in November. Although marijuana will be legal to have and use recreationally in Missouri Thursday, it does not mean it’s...
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri, here's what that means
FERGUSON, Mo. — Marijuana is now legal in Missouri. That means people can be in possession of up to 3 oz. of marijuana, marijuana charges are expunged from criminal records and dispensaries can apply to sell marijuana recreationally. The state has until February 7 to approve licenses. Dominique Nash...
Deadline for Illinois residents to apply for flood assistance extended
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The clock is ticking for Metro East residents to get flood assistance after historic flooding this summer. In about two weeks the application process will close. In the first of two town halls on Tuesday, state, federal and county agencies want to make sure...
Recreational marijuana is legal now in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet
O'FALLON, Mo. — As of Thursday, it's lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn't mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law makes Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use.
Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged him outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by a detective after charging at him outside a Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident...
What's changed one year after tornado damaged Amazon warehouse?
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Saturday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a deadly tornado outbreak in Illinois and Missouri. Six people died when an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois, and another person died in their home in Defiance, Missouri. 5 On Your Side talked with Amazon officials the day...
Police looking for vehicle that hit 2-year-old, fled in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 4:50 p.m. on North and South Road near Allen Avenue. The spokeswoman said...
2 injured after vehicle crashes during police pursuit in O'Fallon, Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect and another driver were injured Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash in O'Fallon. Sgt. Bryan Harr with the O'Fallon Police Department said officers began pursuing a stolen vehicle just before 7 a.m. The suspect, a woman in her 30s, crashed at Bryan and Mexico roads, striking a light pole and another vehicle.
Missouri gas prices drop below $3 average
MISSOURI, USA — After a 317-day streak, Missouri's average gas price has dropped below $3 per gallon. AAA reports Missouri's statewide average sits at $2.89, making it the fourth least expensive state in the U.S. for gas. This is the lowest average Missouri drivers have seen since Oct. 2021,...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0