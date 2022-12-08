ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in stolen car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after crashing a stolen car in St. Louis County, police said. A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at around 3:30. The spokesperson said officers attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen, but the car fled and eventually crashed into another car near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Recreational marijuana is legal now in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

O'FALLON, Mo. — As of Thursday, it's lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn't mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law makes Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Missouri gas prices drop below $3 average

MISSOURI, USA — After a 317-day streak, Missouri's average gas price has dropped below $3 per gallon. AAA reports Missouri's statewide average sits at $2.89, making it the fourth least expensive state in the U.S. for gas. This is the lowest average Missouri drivers have seen since Oct. 2021,...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy