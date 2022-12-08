ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum

Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients and families

New Alzheimer's treatment sparks hope for patients and families
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Dandridge’s Revolutionary Graveyard. Tennessee Athletics Inventory...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

The Future of the Bull Run Plant
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

BOMB SQUAD, ATF, POLICE CALLED BACK TO HARPER LANE SUNDAY, CHEMICAL MIXING

Less than a month has passed since the Knoxville bomb squad, FBI, TBI, Crossville Police Knoxville Fire Department was called to an apartment on Harper Lane behind CCHS for ‘explosive chemical mixing’ – they all were called back to the same location Sunday for, once again, someone mixing dangerous chemicals.
KNOXVILLE, TN

