Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville
A contractor suspected of scamming a Knoxville woman has been arrested in Monroe County on similar allegations.
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours.
Fatal crashes in Monroe County increase in 2022
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office plans to address the fatal crashes in Monroe County after the area saw an increase between 2021 to 2022.
Grainger County man gets 36 years for rape, kidnapping of UT student
A Grainger County man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for the 2021 rape and kidnapping of a University of Tennessee student.
Knoxville firefighters prevent house fire after call for vehicles
Knoxville Fire Department crews were able to prevent two vehicle fires in a carport from spreading to a nearby home early Monday, Dec. 12.
wvlt.tv
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
Sevier County businessman sentenced on tax evasion charges
A Sevier County businessman was sentenced after an investigation found him guilty of not paying his taxes while operating a ranch in Sevierville.
wvlt.tv
New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients and families
New Alzheimer's treatment sparks hope for patients and families
‘Quiet’ neighborhood shaken after husband accused of shooting wife
Neighbors in Oliver Springs were shaken after a man was taken into police custody after his wife was found dead in a shooting.
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive.
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Saturday. The accident happened at Pleasant`Ridge Road at around 6:15 p.m. An 11-year-old girl who was in Steven Clabough's car at the time was reportedly spoken to by officers.
Drivers hospitalized after crash on University Avenue in Knoxville
WATE 6 was at the scene of two cars that were damaged after a crash in North Knoxville.
18 ‘purposefully set’ fires near Clinton Highway under investigation, KFD says
Some of the arson fires have damaged buildings and trash bins near Clinton Highway.
2-month investigation yields large drug, gun bust in Whitley County
After a two-month investigation, the Williamsburg Police Department performed a large gun and drug bust that led to the arrest of one man.
wvlt.tv
Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
Union County Director of Schools search narrows to two candidates
The Union County School Board has narrowed down its director of schools search to two candidates, Angela Messer and Greg Clay.
crossvillenews1st.com
BOMB SQUAD, ATF, POLICE CALLED BACK TO HARPER LANE SUNDAY, CHEMICAL MIXING
Less than a month has passed since the Knoxville bomb squad, FBI, TBI, Crossville Police Knoxville Fire Department was called to an apartment on Harper Lane behind CCHS for ‘explosive chemical mixing’ – they all were called back to the same location Sunday for, once again, someone mixing dangerous chemicals.
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
