MINNEAPOLIS – Two juveniles are in custody after Minneapolis police say they crashed into several cars in a McDonald's parking lot Sunday -- with "multiple guns" in their possession.The crash occurred at about 2:19 p.m. outside the restaurant on the 4500 block of Lyndale Avenue North, in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood. Police arrested the juveniles – who are said to be "suspects in another incident" – after one of the suspects tried to run away. Officers also found several weapons inside the vehicle they crashed.McDonald's manager Justin Lang heard the crash, and saw the shocking aftermath."I was inside dealing with some safe counts and stuff, and then all of a sudden I hear a 'boom,' and I got called up out front," Lang said. "I came outside and seen all these cars all smashed up, including mine, unfortunately."The investigation is still underway.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO