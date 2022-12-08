Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
2 hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes stolen truck in Sartell
Authorities in Stearns County are investigating a crash in Sartell on Monday allegedly caused by a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a stolen construction vehicle. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said the suspect and the driver of a vehicle struck in the crash were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital. There's no word on their condition or injuries.
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stolen car crash in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager is fighting for his life after crashing a stolen car in north Minneapolis Sunday night.The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 p.m. at 39th and Upton avenues. Responding officers found a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries in a crashed Kia, per the Minneapolis Police Department.The teen was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police said speed contributed to the crash.Authorities connected the crash to a vulnerability in Kia vehicles which makes them easier to steal.
Police arrest 2 armed juveniles after they crashed into cars outside Minneapolis McDonald's
MINNEAPOLIS – Two juveniles are in custody after Minneapolis police say they crashed into several cars in a McDonald's parking lot Sunday -- with "multiple guns" in their possession.The crash occurred at about 2:19 p.m. outside the restaurant on the 4500 block of Lyndale Avenue North, in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood. Police arrested the juveniles – who are said to be "suspects in another incident" – after one of the suspects tried to run away. Officers also found several weapons inside the vehicle they crashed.McDonald's manager Justin Lang heard the crash, and saw the shocking aftermath."I was inside dealing with some safe counts and stuff, and then all of a sudden I hear a 'boom,' and I got called up out front," Lang said. "I came outside and seen all these cars all smashed up, including mine, unfortunately."The investigation is still underway.
fox9.com
Police: 14-year-old driver seriously hurt after crash in stolen Kia
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 14-year-old boy who police say was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia is fighting for his life on Monday after an overnight crash in Minneapolis. Police responded around 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the crash on 39th Avenue North near Upton Avenue in the Victory neighborhood. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy, the only person in the vehicle, seriously hurt.
fox9.com
Wright County Attorney declines charges against deputies who shot man wielding knife in Otsego
OTSEGO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Wright County Attorney won't bring charges against deputies in the death of Jordyn Hansen, the man shot by deputies in Otsego, who investigators say was armed with a knife and in the midst of a mental health emergency. In a letter released on Monday,...
Guns found, 2 youths arrested after crashing car in McDonald's parking lot
Two children were arrested after they crashed a car into parked vehicles outside a McDonald's Sunday, with "multiple guns" found in the car after the crash. The Minneapolis Police Department said the crash was reported at 2:19 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 45th Avenue N. and Lyndale Avenue N.
Overnight crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 critical
An overnight crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis left one person dead and three others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 2:26 a.m. Monday the ramp to Johnson Street from northbound I-35W. The State Patrol says the 41-year-old man from St. Paul who was driving the Chevy Suburban at a "high rate of speed" lost control and rolled from the freeway onto Johnson Street.
fox9.com
Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
Minneapolis teen charged in carjacking, chase that left 2 dead
A Minneapolis teenager who allegedly carjacked and crashed an SUV, killing two passengers, has been charged. Tiana Hughes, 17, was charged via juvenile petition after investigators determined through DNA testing on the SUV, which was split in half in the crash, that she was the person driving. Two minors —...
Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
fox9.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
Man dies after SUV rolls on I-35W early Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — One man was killed and three others injured after a Chevy Suburban rolled over near Minneapolis early Monday morning. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Suburban was driving north on I-35W at a high rate of speed when it lost control just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Single-car accident on 35W leaves one dead, three injured
A single car accident in Minneapolis has left one 41-year-old man dead and three other males, ages 28, 31and 37 fighting for their life after rolling a Chevy Suburban on 35W and Johnson.
A Former Minneapolis Police Officer Who Pressed His Knee Into George Floyd's Back Was Sentenced To Additional Prison Time
J. Alexander Kueng is already serving a three-year federal sentence after being convicted in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights for failing to intervene in his killing.
Woman dies after being shot in Minneapolis; 23-year-old arrested
A woman has died after being shot in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting to 1201 Banneker Ave. N. in the Near North neighborhood at 12:35 p.m., and arrived to find the woman in her 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
redlakenationnews.com
In face of increased danger on the job, paramedics send 'plea for help' to leadership
Two blocks away from a gunfight, Dmitriy Stalmakov pulled over and looked at where a bullet had ricocheted off the back of his ambulance. If it had hit 2 inches higher, the 28-year-old paramedic doesn't know if he'd be here to tell the story. "If it would have pierced the...
fox9.com
Forest Lake Police finds nearly 150 tires dumped on roads
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Lake Police found 146 tires dumped on roads earlier this week and would "love to chat" with those responsible. Police said the tires were found Tuesday scattered along the 1800 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street, then West on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.
Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime
A booking photo of Patrick Mincey taken following his arrest Saturday. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail. A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a northeast Minneapolis bar has been charged with a weapons crime. Patrick William Mincey, 42, was originally arrested on probable cause murder charges, but the Hennepin...
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
fox9.com
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Comments / 2