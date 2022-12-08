ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stolen car crash in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager is fighting for his life after crashing a stolen car in north Minneapolis Sunday night.The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 p.m. at 39th and Upton avenues. Responding officers found a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries in a crashed Kia, per the Minneapolis Police Department.The teen was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police said speed contributed to the crash.Authorities connected the crash to a vulnerability in Kia vehicles which makes them easier to steal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 2 armed juveniles after they crashed into cars outside Minneapolis McDonald's

MINNEAPOLIS – Two juveniles are in custody after Minneapolis police say they crashed into several cars in a McDonald's parking lot Sunday -- with "multiple guns" in their possession.The crash occurred at about 2:19 p.m. outside the restaurant on the 4500 block of Lyndale Avenue North, in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.  Police arrested the juveniles – who are said to be "suspects in another incident" – after one of the suspects tried to run away. Officers also found several weapons inside the vehicle they crashed.McDonald's manager Justin Lang heard the crash, and saw the shocking aftermath."I was inside dealing with some safe counts and stuff, and then all of a sudden I hear a 'boom,' and I got called up out front," Lang said. "I came outside and seen all these cars all smashed up, including mine, unfortunately."The investigation is still underway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police: 14-year-old driver seriously hurt after crash in stolen Kia

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 14-year-old boy who police say was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia is fighting for his life on Monday after an overnight crash in Minneapolis. Police responded around 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the crash on 39th Avenue North near Upton Avenue in the Victory neighborhood. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy, the only person in the vehicle, seriously hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Overnight crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 critical

An overnight crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis left one person dead and three others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 2:26 a.m. Monday the ramp to Johnson Street from northbound I-35W. The State Patrol says the 41-year-old man from St. Paul who was driving the Chevy Suburban at a "high rate of speed" lost control and rolled from the freeway onto Johnson Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Man dies after SUV rolls on I-35W early Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One man was killed and three others injured after a Chevy Suburban rolled over near Minneapolis early Monday morning. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Suburban was driving north on I-35W at a high rate of speed when it lost control just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Forest Lake Police finds nearly 150 tires dumped on roads

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Lake Police found 146 tires dumped on roads earlier this week and would "love to chat" with those responsible. Police said the tires were found Tuesday scattered along the 1800 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street, then West on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

