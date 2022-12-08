ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

“The Deadliest Drug”

From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES ANNOUNCES 2022 COUNTY ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

(St. Paul, MN)-Four outstanding programs from counties across Minnesota were recognized with Association of Minnesota Counties' (AMC) 2022 'County Achievement Awards' for exhibiting excellence and innovation in their counties. 2022 AMC President and Lac qui Parle County Commissioner Todd Patzer presented the County Achievement awards at the association's annual conference December 6 in Bloomington. The recipients were nominated by their counties and selected by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was one of four recipients.
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
Gov. Tim Walz visits Minnesota National Guard troops serving in Kuwait

Gov. Tim Walz spent his weekend more than 6,000 miles away playing trivia, barbecuing hot dogs and hamburgers and talking about the World Cup with Minnesota National Guard troops stationed in Kuwait. The roughly 100 Minnesota Guard members are there as part of an ongoing mission to establish the safety...
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses

Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous petition in court, along with a […] The post Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
‘I wasn’t 100% convinced I was not dead’: Mo. battalion chief finds meaning in Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All but buried alive, Todd Covington — his body enveloped in dirt, rock and blackness — was unsure if he was living or dead. A Navy veteran and Kansas City firefighter for 26 years, Covington had only moments before made his way to the restroom in the cafe, downstairs from his seat in the observation car of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, when he heard the train’s engineer blare his horn.
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
