Read full article on original website
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
“The Deadliest Drug”
From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
ktvo.com
Iowa State Patrol sergeant talks about marijuana legalization in Missouri
DES MOINES, Iowa — On November 8, Missourians passed Amendment 3, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Exactly one month later, the new law has officially taken effect and adults can possess and use marijuana in Missouri, but what does this mean for Iowa since Missouri and Iowa share a border?
redlakenationnews.com
ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES ANNOUNCES 2022 COUNTY ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
(St. Paul, MN)-Four outstanding programs from counties across Minnesota were recognized with Association of Minnesota Counties' (AMC) 2022 'County Achievement Awards' for exhibiting excellence and innovation in their counties. 2022 AMC President and Lac qui Parle County Commissioner Todd Patzer presented the County Achievement awards at the association's annual conference December 6 in Bloomington. The recipients were nominated by their counties and selected by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was one of four recipients.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
Demonstrators escorted out of town hall for KCPD Chief of Police finalists
The Board of Police Commissioners held a public forum Saturday for the community to hear from the three finalists in the running to become Kansas City’s next Chief of Police.
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Arrests Kattie McCalister, 60 of Marianna for Five Counts of Voter Fraud
Kattie McCalister, 60 of Marianna was booked into the Jackson County Jail on December 8, 2022 on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding. McCalister was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
abc17news.com
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
Kan. man, woman accused in $2.9 million medicare fraud
KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a $2.9 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. Timothy A. Chin, 64, and Lauren M. Sword, 36, both of Lenexa were charged in a 23-count...
redlakenationnews.com
Gov. Tim Walz visits Minnesota National Guard troops serving in Kuwait
Gov. Tim Walz spent his weekend more than 6,000 miles away playing trivia, barbecuing hot dogs and hamburgers and talking about the World Cup with Minnesota National Guard troops stationed in Kuwait. The roughly 100 Minnesota Guard members are there as part of an ongoing mission to establish the safety...
redlakenationnews.com
RED LAKE TRIBAL ENROLLMENT DEPARTMENT WILL BE CLOSED ON DECEMBER 15TH & 16TH, 2022
THE RED LAKE TRIBAL ENROLLMENT DEPARTMENT WILL BE CLOSED ON DECEMBER 15TH & 16TH, 2022. ENROLLMENT STAFF WILL BE ISSUING TRIBAL ID'S AT THE RED LAKE NATION EMBASSY. ENROLLMENT OFFICE WILL RE-OPEN FOR TRIBAL ID'S ON DECEMBER 19, 2022. RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS. ENROLLMENT DEPARTMENT. P O BOX...
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses
Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous petition in court, along with a […] The post Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FireRescue1
‘I wasn’t 100% convinced I was not dead’: Mo. battalion chief finds meaning in Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All but buried alive, Todd Covington — his body enveloped in dirt, rock and blackness — was unsure if he was living or dead. A Navy veteran and Kansas City firefighter for 26 years, Covington had only moments before made his way to the restroom in the cafe, downstairs from his seat in the observation car of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, when he heard the train’s engineer blare his horn.
Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Local, state, federal agencies respond to Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas
A federal agency is now assisting in the investigation of an oil spill in Washington County, Kansas, that forced the Keystone Pipeline two shut down on Thursday.
Comments / 0