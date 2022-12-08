ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counterfeit toys a potential safety concern during holiday season

By Ashley Graham
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Holiday shopping continues, and customers are hunting for deals on future gifts.

“What didn’t I get for my boys today? I got toys,” Kristen Kluberdanz-Willert said. “I got dress-up clothes for my neighbor’s daughter.”

It was another successful trip for the Cape Coral mom, who has shopped at Puddle Jumpers for years.

“I’ve been coming here since I was pregnant,” she said. “They’ve known my children for as long as I’ve known my children!”

The family-owned resale store has been churning out deals on children’s items for decades. The store sells gently used toys, clothes and maternity supplies. It gives families a way to save money as they head into the holidays.

“Basically, we are striving to bring savings to the community,” manager Jessica Stewmon said, “especially at Christmas time and with inflation right now.”

No matter where you get your toys, how do you know they’re safe? Many people might end up buying counterfeit toys to save a few bucks.

Those toys, according to the Public Interest Research Group, might not meet U.S. safety standards. That can happen if you shop virtually or in person.

“It is of the utmost importance to me that it’s not a choking hazard,” Kluberdanz-Willert said. “There’s nothing sharp that could harm my child, and so forth and so on.”

“Our motto here at the store is, if it’s not something we would put our kids in,” Stewmon said, “or let our kids play with, you’re not gonna see it in our store.”

Stewmon said every item they buy is checked for safety risks.

“Make sure there’s no recalls, safety issues… even voluntary recalls. We don’t take those products,” Stewmon said.

Workers at Puddle Jumpers check every few days to make sure their toys are safe. There’s a way you can do it at home too.

“On the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, they have a list of recalled products,” Stewmon said. “You can check anything on that site and make sure that the item is not included in a recall.”

Buyers can do this with any toy, whether they get it online or in person.

