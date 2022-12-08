Read full article on original website
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Long advertised mid-December pattern change getting underway; Windy and Wet Wednesday then temps take a turn
Some sun for some Monday, while a large portion of the area has been overcast for a week. The breaks are brief as a mid-week storm brings rain and wind here SOME SUN Sunshine has been stingy and still is for most of us north of I-70. Its been a full week since many of […]
Fox 59
Heavy rain coming to Indiana, cold blast to follow
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Temperature rebound back into the upper 40s this afternoon with mild temperatures into early Thursday before a bitter blast moves in. Increasing clouds, showers late Tuesday. For the rest of...
Fox 59
A preview of your upcoming work week
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures fluctuated very little over this past week as gray skies kept a stronghold on the region. We’ll preview what changes you can expect over the week ahead. Mostly cloudy & mild early week. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our...
Fox 59
Quiet with some sun, rain midweek
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies. This week features above-average temperatures, rain chances, and a cold blast by the end of the week!. Mix of sun and clouds Monday. Temperatures the rest of the day will not...
Fox 59
100+-year-old rainfall record remains for this date
INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s rainfall record is over 100 years old, and it will remain for this date. Our snowfall record is 22 years old and will also remain for this date. Record high temperature: 65 (1975) Record low temperature: -4 (1962) Record rainfall: 1.73” (1881) Record snowfall:...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather blog: Weekend outlook includes clouds, rain chance
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a cloudy week and it has been rainy at times. The overall weather pattern doesn't change much until the end of the next week. Patchy dense fog will bring visibilities to near zero overnight and early Saturday. The rest of Saturday will be cloudy...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
WISH-TV
3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 set to begin
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday. Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between...
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
WIBC.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS: No Snow for Now, Kiddo: Forecaster Talks Foggy, Rainy Days Ahead
STATEWIDE — You might be wondering where’s the snow and bone-chilling, freezing temperatures. The answer: not anywhere close to the Hoosier State. For most of December, you’ll have to put up with scattered rain, fog and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, says Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Indy food scene: bagels, doughnuts and dim sum
INDIANAPOLIS — Local foodie Jolene Ketzenberger travels around Central Indiana doing restaurant recon to let Indy Now viewers know what’s new. This week, Ketzenberger, of Culinary Crossroads, filled us in on two Indy favorites that are moving, and two new spots on Main Street in Carmel, plus where to find holiday pop-up bars.
Fox 59
Holiday shopping at Castleton Square Mall
A shopping expert takes us through the best holiday gifts available at Castleton Square Mall. A shopping expert takes us through the best holiday gifts available at Castleton Square Mall. Whipped feta board. Fresh Thyme visits us in the studio with tips on creating a whipped feta board. Celebrate holidays...
Fox 59
Celebrate the season at Greenfield Hometown Holiday
From local shopping to tasty treats and special events to celebrate the season, Hancock County shines bright this time of year. And this Saturday, downtown Greenfield will be the place to be. Greenfield Main Street’s Executive Director Monica Holden tells us about Greenfield Hometown Holiday which is from 8 a.m....
Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire […]
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market
Still need to decorate? Maybe you're looking for a gift for the collector on your list? How about adding a holiday treasure hunt to your list? Sherman went to Greenwood where you can do all of the above!. Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market. Still need to decorate? Maybe...
WISH-TV
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
Dancing is more than just fun for Young at Heart Senior Line Dancers
Step by step, dozens of dancers groove for two hours every Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Washington Park Family Center.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
wfyi.org
More help needed to fix homes for older Indianapolis residents
At a tidy 1940s stone ranch home in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood volunteers are busy. They haul wood, roofing and other remnants of an old garage falling down in Paula Stevens' backyard. Stevens has lived here for decades. “Today I'm 76 and on Wednesday I'll be 77, it is my birthday,”...
Brewbound.com
Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale
Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
