ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwf.org

Prosecutor says Rebekah Jones mischaracterizes agreement in hacking plea deal

Former Florida congressional candidate and fired pandemic health manager Rebekah Jones agreed in a court document to admit she was guilty of a hacking-related felony. She now disputes prosecutors' claims that she illegally used a government messaging service to send mass texts criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
LEON COUNTY, FL
arizonasuntimes.com

Florida State University Research Links Common Sweetener Aspartame with Anxiety

Scientists in Florida say they have established a link between the common artificial sweetener aspartame and anxiety-like behavior in mice test subjects. A press release out of Florida State University revealed that the researchers “provid[ed] mice with drinking water containing aspartame at approximately 15% of the FDA-approved maximum daily human intake.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida

Creating public-private partnerships is the key to blanketing Florida in broadband. The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes first sloth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center is welcoming a new addition to its organization: a two-toed sloth named Sid. Sid is a year-and-a-half old and is the first resident sloth in the Big Bend area. The director of the wildlife center says Sid loves broccoli and has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission to Address City Walk Request

On December 14th, the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to address the recommended approval of a transitional residential facility on Mahan Drive. Previously, a State of Florida, Division of Administrative Hearings, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) issued a recommended order concerning City Walk’s application for the facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive. […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy