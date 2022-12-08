Read full article on original website
‘Very, very concerning’: local activists react to FBI hate crime report
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An FBI report released Monday is painting an unclear picture of the state of hate crimes in the U.S. The report found that nearly 9,000 people were victims of a hate crime in 2021. But the actual number is likely much higher. Only 65% of law...
wuwf.org
Prosecutor says Rebekah Jones mischaracterizes agreement in hacking plea deal
Former Florida congressional candidate and fired pandemic health manager Rebekah Jones agreed in a court document to admit she was guilty of a hacking-related felony. She now disputes prosecutors' claims that she illegally used a government messaging service to send mass texts criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic.
WCTV
Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
Staffing agencies and leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees
At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger.
arizonasuntimes.com
Florida State University Research Links Common Sweetener Aspartame with Anxiety
Scientists in Florida say they have established a link between the common artificial sweetener aspartame and anxiety-like behavior in mice test subjects. A press release out of Florida State University revealed that the researchers “provid[ed] mice with drinking water containing aspartame at approximately 15% of the FDA-approved maximum daily human intake.”
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida
Creating public-private partnerships is the key to blanketing Florida in broadband. The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to...
Community Members sound off after the removal of Taylor Biro from CPRB
Taylor Biro was removed from the Citizens Police Review Board on Wednesday at the City Commissioners meeting.
WCTV
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes first sloth
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center is welcoming a new addition to its organization: a two-toed sloth named Sid. Sid is a year-and-a-half old and is the first resident sloth in the Big Bend area. The director of the wildlife center says Sid loves broccoli and has...
WCTV
Bria Scott of Rickards High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bria Scott of Rickards High School was selected as WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s teacher of the month!. Scott has been a varying exceptionality teacher at Rickards for three years, and she couldn’t help but wipe away tears when WCTV and Envision Credit Union surprised her with the award.
WCTV
Family looks for answers nearly two months after violent laundromat attack in Pelham
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man said he is lucky to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery and assault outside a laundromat in Pelham. It’s nearing two months since the late October incident, and Pelham police say there’s no one in custody. Wayne Davis doesn’t remember...
WCTV
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Florida medical marijuana operator Trulieve faces lawsuit over employee layoffs
The company said it was 'consolidating redundant positions' after a merger last year.
Tallahassee woman arrested for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tallahassee woman on Thursday for felony fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.
TCSO: Student arrested for compiling a list of students to harm
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested a student at Taylor County Middle School on Monday for compiling a list of students' names and making statements to do harm to them.
WCTV
FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
WCTV
Taylor County middle school student arrested in alleged school shooting threat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms a middle school student was arrested Monday, after allegedly compiling a list of names along with threats to do harm. The student attends Taylor County Middle School, and the list reportedly included names of current students, according to the...
Dancing with the Stars of Tallahassee raises more than $60K for LSNF
The 5th annual Dancing with the Stars of Tallahassee is in the books. Eight dancers raised $60,140 for Legal Services North Florida Thursday night.
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
WCTV
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission to Address City Walk Request
On December 14th, the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to address the recommended approval of a transitional residential facility on Mahan Drive. Previously, a State of Florida, Division of Administrative Hearings, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) issued a recommended order concerning City Walk’s application for the facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive. […]
Comments / 2