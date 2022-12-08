ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA
wrganews.com

25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.

A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
SNELLVILLE, GA
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jackson County authorities warn residents about increasing mail theft

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County authorities have issued a warning to residents about a growing crime in the area: mail theft. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said thieves know people tend to mail money to their loved ones around the holidays. So, if you can avoid it, please do. Over the past few weeks, they said they have noticed a large amount of mail thefts throughout the county.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy