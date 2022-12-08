Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Officer killed, suspect at large following shooting at Gwinnett County Correctional Complex
An officer was killed and a suspect is at large following a shooting at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex in Lawrenceville Tuesday morning. Gwinnett County Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the agency responded at about 6:20 a.m. to a call of a person shot at the complex at 750 Hi Hope Road.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Gwinnett County correctional officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at the center for 10 years.
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in August at a Gwinnett sports bar. Gwinnett County police announced on Thursday that they identified and charged 24-year-old Trayvon Austin of Decatur for the death of Kevin Blackwell.
wrganews.com
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
Cops: Masked man accused of fatally shooting Gwinnett car dealership employee
A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business
SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at. At about 2:30...
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
Georgia deputy arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend in 3 counties, GBI says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County deputy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. Marlin Moultrie, 55, of Flovilla, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications. On Nov. 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau...
Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Marshals say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man will serve 17 years in prison after he attempted to flee from police while trafficking methamphetamines, according to the U.S. Marshals Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 6, Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell...
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Georgia man turns himself in on murder charge, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A 20-year-old Rome, Georgia man turned himself in for murder on Saturday night, police say. Police say that they arrived on Knollwood Drive in Rome just before 8:30 p.m., finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he...
Woman shot in possible road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community. Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm in what was likely a road rage incident. She was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing.
Spalding County deputies searching for missing teenager
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old teenager is missing and Spalding County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating her, Sheriff Darrell Dix said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson is 5-foot-7 feet tall with brown hair and green...
Foul play suspected at homicide in Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is underway at a home in a Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police said. APD said an alleged murder happened at a residence in the Paces West neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. The scene was active throughout much of the overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Jackson County authorities warn residents about increasing mail theft
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County authorities have issued a warning to residents about a growing crime in the area: mail theft. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said thieves know people tend to mail money to their loved ones around the holidays. So, if you can avoid it, please do. Over the past few weeks, they said they have noticed a large amount of mail thefts throughout the county.
One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide
The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
