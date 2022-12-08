Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed income in San FranciscoR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
The history of San Francisco’s oldest city block, 700 Montgomery Street
These five brick buildings have seen more history than any street in San Francisco.
I spent nine hours at San Francisco's SantaCon. Here's what you missed.
I didn't see any furtive elves puking in the bushes for once this year.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Hallmark made a movie set at a San Francisco newspaper, and we had to watch
There are plenty of silly errors, but the city sure looks pretty on TV.
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Lion Dance Cafe named among best dishes of 2022 by New York Times
Lion Dance Cafe is known for approachable vegan and vegetarian dishes.
The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show
Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle. SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
Hundreds of items to be auctioned off from Twitter's SF headquarters
Anyone who thinks the sales will cover Twitter's cost-cutting measures is "a moron," a representative for the firm behind the auction said.
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
The daring stunt that shut down the Bay Bridge in Brendan Fraser's ‘Bedazzled’
San Francisco was the backdrop to Brendan Fraser's romantic comedy "Bedazzled."
Dave Chappelle brings out Twitter’s Elon Musk at Chase Center, chaos ensues
"Dave, what should I say?" asked Musk.
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0