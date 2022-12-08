Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
‘You can hide the truth, but eventually it’s going to find a way’; Lamar Johnson hopeful for Monday’s hearing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lamar Johnson is confident about his upcoming Monday hearing, which might be surprising. He’s spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. This time his faith is in God. “I mean, I believe in God. I believe...
Missouri AG accuses St. Louis prosecutor of withholding evidence on Lamar Johnson case, seeks sanctions
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a motion for sanctions against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for failing to disclose evidence in her quest to free Lamar Johnson, according to a motion filed Thursday. Gardner’s office withheld a lab...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Pre-Files Law Enforcement Bills
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – One Missouri state senator pre-filed a pair of law enforcement bills. Anthony Morabith (moore-uh-bith) reports…
krcgtv.com
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
Initiative petitions let Missouri voters make policy, but some lawmakers say they’re gone too far
Missouri is one of 26 states that uses an initiative petition process. It is also one of many Republican-controlled states where lawmakers are seeking to make it harder for citizens to circumvent their legislature and place a proposed law or constitutional amendment on a statewide ballot. Initiative petitions have been used in Missouri to enact […] The post Initiative petitions let Missouri voters make policy, but some lawmakers say they’re gone too far appeared first on The Beacon.
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
Missouri Republican says Sen. Blunt has ‘betrayed’ Missouri voters
Missouri State Rep. Michael Davis is not happy with the votes made by outgoing GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
KMOV
Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
krcu.org
Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians say this...
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Charles County
One person has been shot Saturday evening in a St. Charles County neighborhood.
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
Motherhood Shocked Missouri Photographer [PHOTOS]
Angela Shaffer explores the tension and tenderness of motherhood in her Sheldon exhibit
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
4Star Politics: Betting on what Missouri, Kansas lawmakers will tackle next session
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s nearing the time for holiday merriment, as well as political movement. Lawmakers in Kansas and Missouri are jockeying for position, with a “happy new year” return to Jefferson City and Topeka. FOX4 capitol correspondents Rebekah Chung and Emily Manley join Jonathan Ketz and Dave Helling from the Kansas City Star […]
Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges.
The Creepy True Story of the Missouri House with Screaming Walls
If you think your house has issues, be glad it's not as bad as a Missouri house that has walls that scream. It's a creepy true story that has made it one of the most infamous paranormal buildings in the state. If you've never heard of "The Screaming House" in...
Did You Know Missouri Has an Official State Dinosaur?
Could the next Jurassic Park movie be set in Missouri? Don't laugh. Did you know that the state of Missouri is one of the only states in America to have its own state dinosaur? It's true and there's a very good reason for that. So what is the official Missouri...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
Comments / 1