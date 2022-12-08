Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara starts online petition opposing toll hike
One week after the New York State Thruway Authority voted to move forward with a proposal to increase toll rates, Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara (D - District 111) launched an online petition for residents to voice their opposition. Santabarbara has been steadfast in his disapproval of a hike, saying people can't...
WRGB
Snowfall whitens the Capital Region, leads to slippery roads
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A low pressure system brought the region what seems to be its first impactful snowfall Sunday. A continuation of mostly light snow can be expected into the evening with minor additional accumulations. It will be tapering off altogether around midnight. That said, some schools...
WRGB
Gov. Hochul fell short on several 2022 goals, new Siena Poll finds
LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — By wide margins, voters said Governor Kathy Hochul did not make progress on six of the goals she laid out for 2022, including making communities safer, enhancing trust in state government, transforming SUNY into the envy of the nation, and making the state a place people want to live, not leave.
WRGB
More charges for Castleton man, accused of having unwanted contact with another minor
State Police out of Schodack say the Castleton man arrested, accused of rape and child endangerment is facing more charges. State Police accused 33-year-old Shawn D. Gillingham of having inappropriate adult contact with a child under the age of 15. This comes after an investigation following a tip from the...
WRGB
Sheriff's Investigators ask for the public's help in Halfmoon
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a reported assault in Halfmoon. On December 9, 2022, at about 5:20 PM the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported that while traveling on Lower Newtown Road just west of Button Road in Halfmoon, she was flagged down by an unknown male pedestrian who then forcefully pulled her from her SUV and assaulted her. The victim described the suspect as a male in his 50s, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
WRGB
Capital Region families "Shop With a Cop" for the holidays
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Fifteen families from the Capital Region received holiday gifts today during WGNA’s 7th annual Shop With a Cop. Every year many Capital Region families in need are chosen to have their holiday presents paid for. Children shop alongside local police officers at Crossgates Mall as they look for what will bring them joy this holiday season.
WRGB
NYS launches hate & bias prevention task force
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the state's Division of Human Rights is launching a new Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The unit will lead public education and outreach efforts, serving as an early warning detection system in local communities. It will also develop a rapid...
WRGB
Animal advocacy groups host adoption event
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Best Friends Animal Society teamed up this weekend hoping to find some animals a new home. These are some of the cute pets that were looking for a new family. They hope people choose to adopt a pet instead of buying one when they are thinking about bringing a new friend into the family.
Comments / 0