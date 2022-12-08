Read full article on original website
progameguides.com
All Fortnite Chapter 4 Codes and Coordinates
Waiting for a new chapter to launch in Fortnite once you have cleared the battle pass and unlocked all can be frustrating. Epic Games played a game with fans so they can hunt out coordinates while the servers were busy with maintenance, and it was a great way to keep us distracted. Each coordinate found gave a teaser into what was coming in the future. Here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 4 coordinates.
dotesports.com
Is the Scar back in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one?
Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay. The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
Gamespot
Fortnite Unvaulted: Where To Get The Snowball Launcher And How It Works
Now that Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is underway, you can obviously enjoy some holiday shenanigans in the popular battle royale. If you want to keep things as violent as ever, though, you'll want to get your hands on the unvaulted Snowball Launcher, which will be around for a limited time to help you celebrate the holidays with some explosive fun. We'll tell you where you can get your hands on this fun weapon and how it works below.
dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Gamespot
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Challenges Guide: How To Make A Giant Snowball And More
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is here to bring plenty of cheer to the island, including new themed skins, unvaulted items, and challenges that you'll want to knock out to earn some exciting holiday rewards. If you're heading out to knock out those challenges and need a little help figuring them out, we've got you covered. Here's all of the Winterfest 2022 quests and how to complete them.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Returns Call Of Duty's Classic Shipment Map With Season 1 Reloaded
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 Reloaded update arrives on December 14, and the big update will bring Call Of Duty's iconic Shipment map to the game. Shipment has a new look for Modern Warfare 2, and a new Activision blog post highlights all the changes players can expect. Here is everything you need to know about this updated version of Shipment.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Gamespot
Fortnite Winterfest Kicks Off With Free Skins, Unvaulted Weapons, And More
It's the happiest time of the year in Fortnite. The annual Winterfest event, during which Epic Games celebrates the holiday season by giving away tons of cosmetics to players for free, has finally begun. It runs until 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on January 3. For those who...
Gamespot
Destiny 2's The Dawning Trailer Showcases New Additions, Confirms End Date
As 2022 comes to an end, Destiny 2 is preparing to wind down the year with its traditional Dawning event. This year's festive celebrations will take place from December 13 until January 3, and like previous Dawning events, there'll be gifts to hand out, new gear to collect, and iceballs enhanced by the dark powers of a primordial entity to hurl at enemies.
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite - Clefable Guide
Pokemon Unite’s newest character is the Fairy Pokémon Clefable. This guide will allow you to turn this Generation 1 Fairy Pokémon into an exceptional team member. Clefable is classified as a Supporter Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your priorities will be to heal allies, disrupt enemy Pokémon, and help allies secure objectives. Here's everything you need to know about Clefable, including how to unlock them, how to best utilize them, and more.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
MrBeast Is Coming To Fortnite And Giving One Player A Million Dollars
Epic Games has partnered with YouTuber MrBeast for a Fortnite collaboration. During the limited-time collaboration, players will be able to complete MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge on December 17. The player with the highest score will be declared the winner and earn one million dollars. Those eligible and able to participate...
Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players
Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player saved by police after getting attacked by NPC
A GTA Online player’s run-in with an NPC led to an attack that caused a few police officers to get involved. Similar to every other Grand Theft Auto experience, officers are easy to come by in GTA Online. They patrol various parts of the city, patiently awaiting the moment that someone slips up.
The 5 Reality Augments we recommend every Fortnite player uses
Fortnite has introduced new Reality Augments and these are the ones we’d recommend. Fortnite made the bold move to bring in the Reality Augments into the game and they were a bit hard to get used to at first, but now, they make the game so much more interesting. Granted, some are obviously better than others and you’re not going to get a chance to get the really good ones all that often but they’re a fun new toy to play around with.
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Gamespot
Lawsuit That Compares Fortnite To Cocaine Allowed To Proceed
A Quebec judge has allowed a class-action lawsuit against Epic Games that argues that Fortnite is "highly addictive" to continue. The suit, filed by three parents in the Canadian province, claims that the compulsive nature of the game caused their children to suffer psychological, physical, and financial harm. According to...
