Breathitt County, KY

Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again. The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding. ”It’s overwhelming, and you know,...
HAZARD, KY
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
PIKEVILLE, KY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, and even heavy rain, possible with big storm system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a big time storm system to our west spawning quite a bit of severe weather to our south. For us, well, we’re keeping an eye on some overnight thunderstorms ourselves, some of which could contain heavy rain through Wednesday. That’s why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
Letcher County church covering community in care

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer, the Neon community was underwater. Months later, the cleanup efforts continue as the winter weather hits the mountains. As part of those recovery efforts, Neon First Church of God quickly cleaned up the rooms it could, after seeing several feet of water hit the church for the first time. The church soon became a donation drop off and community resource space, which has continued for several months.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Home Destroyed After House Fire in Powell County

The cause of a house fire that happened in Powell County Wednesday night is under investigation by firefighters. According to dispatchers, the fire erupted in a trailer that was on Echo Hollow Road. Everyone inside of the trailer were able to safely escape, before the fire completely destroyed the home.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
One more nice day before heavy rain moves in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly morning, it will be a nice Tuesday. Enjoy it, because big changes are coming. Most of us will start off in the 20s and low 30s across the region under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds increasing later tonight ahead of a massive cold front. We will stay dry and temps look to top out in the mid-50s.
HAZARD, KY
Primary Care Centers of EKY host Christmas event in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky host Christmas on the Hill event for families in the community. The event is December 12th and December 14th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tammy Hignite, Community Outreach Coordinator said, “We have a cookie kit that we’re going to...
HAZARD, KY
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour

A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Toy drive hosted for kids impacted by EKY flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare hosted a toy drive for families impacted by the late July flood. Members of the One Stop Health Center in Hazard staff said they wanted to continue assisting community members affected by the disaster any way they could. Tonnie Walters,...
HAZARD, KY
Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
BELL COUNTY, KY

