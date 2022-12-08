HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly morning, it will be a nice Tuesday. Enjoy it, because big changes are coming. Most of us will start off in the 20s and low 30s across the region under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds increasing later tonight ahead of a massive cold front. We will stay dry and temps look to top out in the mid-50s.

HAZARD, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO