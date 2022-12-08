Read full article on original website
‘Life has not moved since the flood.’ Knott Co. couple describes still being trapped at their home
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - More than four months have passed since the bridge connecting Ian and Kasie Hall’s home to the highway was intact. Since the devastating day it collapsed, they have lived on an island. “We live in these four walls day after day. We wake up...
EKY church ends flood relief distribution to focus on helping people rebuild
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman United Methodist Church has been a key contributor to flood relief since July, hosting giveaways and even housing recovery groups over the last four months. “As soon as we would get low on something, we would get a call and someone had another...
Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again. The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding. ”It’s overwhelming, and you know,...
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, and even heavy rain, possible with big storm system
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a big time storm system to our west spawning quite a bit of severe weather to our south. For us, well, we’re keeping an eye on some overnight thunderstorms ourselves, some of which could contain heavy rain through Wednesday. That’s why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
Police searching for multiple vehicles following theft in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county are looking for three vehicles involved in a recent theft. Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are looking for a truck and trailer that was used to steal an excavator. You can...
High flu numbers cause Perry County Schools to start Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools are closed all this week due to illness. For many students it’s a chance to start their Christmas break early, but for others it’s also a reminder of just how bad flu season is this year. The CDC recently rated Kentucky...
Classic car stolen in Leslie County, police asking for your help to find it
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is down a collector’s item and they and police are asking for your help to find it. Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office posted the theft happened Monday night in the Bear Branch area. The item in question was a...
Letcher County church covering community in care
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer, the Neon community was underwater. Months later, the cleanup efforts continue as the winter weather hits the mountains. As part of those recovery efforts, Neon First Church of God quickly cleaned up the rooms it could, after seeing several feet of water hit the church for the first time. The church soon became a donation drop off and community resource space, which has continued for several months.
Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard/Perry County Women’s Club hosted its annual Tour of Homes Sunday. Four homes in the county were set up with all kinds of decorations for tourists to see. Each home had its own unique designs to raise Christmas spirit. Hazard/Perry County Women’s Club member...
Home Destroyed After House Fire in Powell County
The cause of a house fire that happened in Powell County Wednesday night is under investigation by firefighters. According to dispatchers, the fire erupted in a trailer that was on Echo Hollow Road. Everyone inside of the trailer were able to safely escape, before the fire completely destroyed the home.
One more nice day before heavy rain moves in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly morning, it will be a nice Tuesday. Enjoy it, because big changes are coming. Most of us will start off in the 20s and low 30s across the region under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds increasing later tonight ahead of a massive cold front. We will stay dry and temps look to top out in the mid-50s.
Closed for illness: Perry County starts Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools will be closed next week due to illness. The district was previously scheduled to begin its Christmas break on Dec. 19. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 2.
Body recovered from pond in Carter County
Officials said they believe the man was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond.
‘It means everything:’ Several organizations host Christmas event for displaced families at Jenny Wiley State Park
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and caused several families to be without homes. Now, four months later, many families are still staying at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis saw a need to spread a little...
Primary Care Centers of EKY host Christmas event in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky host Christmas on the Hill event for families in the community. The event is December 12th and December 14th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tammy Hignite, Community Outreach Coordinator said, “We have a cookie kit that we’re going to...
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour
A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
Toy drive hosted for kids impacted by EKY flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare hosted a toy drive for families impacted by the late July flood. Members of the One Stop Health Center in Hazard staff said they wanted to continue assisting community members affected by the disaster any way they could. Tonnie Walters,...
Volunteer fire department displays wreath to honor fallen Kentucky first responders
One volunteer fire department in Floyd County is honoring fallen responders with a custom wreath this holiday season.
Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
