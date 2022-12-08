ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

NBC 29 News

Wool Factory holds annual Holiday Market

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Wool Factory held its second annual Holiday Market Sunday, December 11. Eight Charlottesville-area vendors were on-hand with gifts and personal items, as well as food and drinks. “People are looking for a nice, cozy affair to do on your holiday shopping, and this kind...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Staunton has opening season of Santa Express

STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A town that prides themselves on being very festive during the holiday season says they have welcomed more people than usual. Staunton is currently in their opening season of the Santa express. They typically see visitors in the warmer seasons, but this winter they have...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

HCPS offering free meals over holiday break

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time for winter breaks in schools across the Valley, but for some students being away from school that long isnt always a good thing. Many students rely on school lunches to provide them with the nutrition they need. After a few years off, Harrisonburg...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make a limited number of non-perishable food boxes available via curbside pickup, according to a press release sent out by the HCPS. This will take place on Wednesday, Dec.14 from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Advisory: Road work scheduled for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated it list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shopping is in full force, but AARP wants you to keep an eye out for gift card scams. A 2022 AARP survey found one-in-four people have received or gave a gift card with no funds on it. “Check the front and the back of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. Campbell, who was a former Virginia State Trooper, represented Rockbridge County, Bath County, portions of Amherst and...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT: Mowing grass in December...

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at  and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double

A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches

A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

ACPD issues alert about scam call

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...

