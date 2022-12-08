Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
NBC 29 News
Wool Factory holds annual Holiday Market
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Wool Factory held its second annual Holiday Market Sunday, December 11. Eight Charlottesville-area vendors were on-hand with gifts and personal items, as well as food and drinks. “People are looking for a nice, cozy affair to do on your holiday shopping, and this kind...
WHSV
Animal shelter in urgent mode with 241 pets for fostering and adoptions
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is over capacity. If you’re looking to adopt --the animal shelter needs your help to get these pets out to their next home. 41 dogs and two hundred cats are in-house with some that have been looking to get...
cbs19news
Staunton has opening season of Santa Express
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A town that prides themselves on being very festive during the holiday season says they have welcomed more people than usual. Staunton is currently in their opening season of the Santa express. They typically see visitors in the warmer seasons, but this winter they have...
WHSV
Waynesboro Moose Riders partner with UVA Children’s Hospital to deliver toys
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Moose Riders motorcycling group partnered with UVA Children’s Hospital to deliver toys to kids. J.D. Hall is the road captain for the Waynesboro Moose Riders, and he says he used to donate gifts with only a few people, but now the effort has expanded.
WHSV
HCPS offering free meals over holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time for winter breaks in schools across the Valley, but for some students being away from school that long isnt always a good thing. Many students rely on school lunches to provide them with the nutrition they need. After a few years off, Harrisonburg...
WHSV
HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make a limited number of non-perishable food boxes available via curbside pickup, according to a press release sent out by the HCPS. This will take place on Wednesday, Dec.14 from...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council deciding what to spend remaining American Rescue Plan funding on Tuesday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg was given financial support from the American Rescue Plan Act. Harrisonburg City Council wanted to include the community in their decision and they sent out surveys to find out what locals want. United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has been watching the process carefully...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Advisory: Road work scheduled for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated it list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY.
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
WHSV
AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shopping is in full force, but AARP wants you to keep an eye out for gift card scams. A 2022 AARP survey found one-in-four people have received or gave a gift card with no funds on it. “Check the front and the back of the...
WHSV
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. Campbell, who was a former Virginia State Trooper, represented Rockbridge County, Bath County, portions of Amherst and...
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
Cow smashes into doctors’ office after jumping off trailer in Virginia
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:...
VDOT: Mowing grass in December...
Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double
A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
WHSV
Wartime Fitness helping at-risk youth and others with boxing exercises
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville gym wants to help at-risk youth through boxing and workouts. Wartime Fitness CEO George Rivera says he made a promise to his dying sister, Daniela, to get back into coaching and helping kids. “I kind of stopped coaching just focus on the family,” Rivera...
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
cbs19news
ACPD issues alert about scam call
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Charlottesville Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Charlottesville Virginia, look no further as you are in the right place!. We have carefully compiled for you a list of the very best things to do in Charlottesville VA you shouldn’t miss. From Carter Mountain Orchard to...
