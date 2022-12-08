ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Advisory committee shoots down governor’s health care privatization plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key advisory committee has said ‘No’ to privatizing Vermont state employee retiree’s supplemental health care. Some 6,000 state employee retirees have Medicare and supplemental health insurance plans through the Vermont State Employees Union. The Scott administration is looking to save some $9 million by switching to what’s called a Medicare Advantage plan which is similar to Medicare but administered through a private insurance company.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers. The Vermont State...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
VERMONT STATE
krcgtv.com

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

New Hampshire GOP Looks To Restrict Abortion

New Hampshire Republicans are looking to further restrict abortion access in the next legislative session. State Representative Dave Testerman said that the G-O-P is planning to introduce multiple bills on limiting the procedure, including a heartbeat act that bans abortion after about six weeks. Republican lawmakers are writing the legislation despite comments from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Governor Chris Sununu that they do not plan on passing any more restrictions on abortion. When asked about potential backlash for anti-abortion bills, Testerman said “you either stand for what you believe in, or fall.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary

Presidential candidates walking in parades and chatting with diners at the local greasy spoon. The national press corps tagging along for stump speeches at barbecues and veterans halls. A never-ending stream of televised political ads and candidate Q&As.    Every four years, New Hampshire becomes the center of the American political universe, all thanks to the […] The post What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCAX

Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
WATERBURY, VT
newhampshirebulletin.com

Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program

Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that the state is seeing less uptake than expected given high energy costs this winter for both home heat and power. “There’s a lot of money available,” Sununu said at a press event....
WMUR.com

NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

