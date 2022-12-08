Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Advisory committee shoots down governor’s health care privatization plan
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key advisory committee has said ‘No’ to privatizing Vermont state employee retiree’s supplemental health care. Some 6,000 state employee retirees have Medicare and supplemental health insurance plans through the Vermont State Employees Union. The Scott administration is looking to save some $9 million by switching to what’s called a Medicare Advantage plan which is similar to Medicare but administered through a private insurance company.
New program helps Vermonters avoid high upfront cost of home weatherization￼
The program, called WRAP, allows Vermonters to spread the cost of a project over years of utility bills. Monthly costs can be as low as $15 per month. Read the story on VTDigger here: New program helps Vermonters avoid high upfront cost of home weatherization￼.
WCAX
What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers. The Vermont State...
WCAX
Help available for Vermonters who need help fixing failed wells, septic systems
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If your home has a failing or failed well or septic system, the state of Vermont wants to help you get it repaired. Applications are being taken to access American Rescue Plan Act dollars in support of low- and moderate-income Vermonters repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate wastewater systems.
WCAX
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
krcgtv.com
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
thepulseofnh.com
New Hampshire GOP Looks To Restrict Abortion
New Hampshire Republicans are looking to further restrict abortion access in the next legislative session. State Representative Dave Testerman said that the G-O-P is planning to introduce multiple bills on limiting the procedure, including a heartbeat act that bans abortion after about six weeks. Republican lawmakers are writing the legislation despite comments from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Governor Chris Sununu that they do not plan on passing any more restrictions on abortion. When asked about potential backlash for anti-abortion bills, Testerman said “you either stand for what you believe in, or fall.”
What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary
Presidential candidates walking in parades and chatting with diners at the local greasy spoon. The national press corps tagging along for stump speeches at barbecues and veterans halls. A never-ending stream of televised political ads and candidate Q&As. Every four years, New Hampshire becomes the center of the American political universe, all thanks to the […] The post What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map
Inaccurate data could cause Vermont to miss out on millions of dollars in funding, state officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map.
WMUR.com
Republican state representatives file legislation to further restrict abortion in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Some Republican lawmakers are continuing the push to restrict access to abortion in New Hampshire. In 2023, the New Hampshire State House will once again be a battleground for the issue of abortion. Anti-abortion Republicans are working on several pieces of legislation to restrict the procedure,...
WCAX
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
newhampshirebulletin.com
Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program
Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that the state is seeing less uptake than expected given high energy costs this winter for both home heat and power. “There’s a lot of money available,” Sununu said at a press event....
WMUR.com
Hollis state representative says he's first Chinese-American in New Hampshire State House
HOLLIS, N.H. — A Hollis state representative says he's the first Chinese-American in the New Hampshire State House. Ben Ming just won his spot in the 2022 midterm elections. He says he first ran in 2020 when the pandemic started. He ended up losing — something he said motivated him to come back and try again.
Boston Globe
Not long ago, the GOP controlled most of Cape Cod. A blue wave is changing the region.
Julian Cyr woke up the day after the 2016 election as Cape Cod’s new state senator-elect. But his cellphone was not buzzing with Democratic well-wishers. “No one called me,” Cyr said. “Everyone was so depressed.”. Not only had Donald Trump’s unexpected presidential victory sent shock waves across...
WMUR.com
NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
WCAX
New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial
Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Local Christmas tree growers in the midst of another busy season. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cold weather means it feels a little bit more like...
Comments / 2