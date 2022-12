More Detroiters are landing jobs in the city’s improving pandemic economy but even those who have found employment continue to look for better options. City officials recently celebrated U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing Detroit’s 7% unemployment rate for September was at its lowest rate since 2000. A new issue brief from the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Communities Study found unemployment is declining faster for residents of color and low-income residents, though Black and Latino Detroiters are twice as likely to be unemployed compared to their white neighbors.

