Yuma, AZ

VA agrees to a new 5-year lease for clinic building

By Jalen Fong
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
Jalen Fong spoke to local veterans about the extension for their local healthcare facility

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This is welcome news to the over 4,000 veterans who are in need of their services.

The VA agreed to a new lease agreement, keeping them at their 4th avenue location for at least 5 more years.

Local veteran Dominic Lopez says the clinic is an essential part of the Yuma community.

“Those that are on a fixed income, because of disability. It definitely helps them out a lot," said Lopez. "It’s just a huge relief. We can get our care. We’re not having to worry about our finances are far as getting care and we’re still here in the community.”

VFW Post Commander Mark Martinez says he’s relieved.

“It’s a great thing that they signed the lease, especially for our veterans here in Yuma county," said Martinez. "We need a place to go. Our veterans need to be seen. They need to be helped with their medical issues, with emotional issues. So it would be a terrible thing to lose the clinic here in Yuma."

Lopez says the clinic is vital for local veterans who can’t bear financial hardships.

“I was worried at first just because I have some medical stuff going on with me that’s kinda serious and that I’m going through testing for and all of that. And the VA was handling that," said Lopez. "When they shut down, I kinda went into a little bit of a panic mode because I was worried, genuinely worried that I wouldn’t be able to get the care that I need."

The VA says veterans who need assistance finding their next appointment can call their Telehealth numbers.

If you are a Veteran or a caregiver in Yuma, then dial (520) 792-1450 for basic healthcare needs.

Also, Vets and their families can contact their VA Nurse Triage line at 1-877-252-4866.

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
