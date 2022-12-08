Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Christopher named America East Rookie of the Week after 26 points in Sunday’s win
ORONO – Skowhegan native Jaycie Christopher was recognized as the America East Rookie of the Week on Monday after pouring in 26 points on seven threes in Sunday’s win over Army. Christopher was a huge piece of the Black Bear’s offense, as Maine put up 88 points without...
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hockey heads into winter break as a top-20 team in the nation
ORONO – At the Alfond, Maine women’s hockey is under year one of the Molly Engstrom era, and halfway through her first season the Black Bears are sitting as a consensus top-20 team in the nation. In all of the major polls (USHCO, Pairwise) Maine is one of...
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hockey takes hottest start in years into break
ORONO – After winning three straight game, including one over No. 10 Clarkson, Maine women’s ice hockey are No. 18 in the nation. “We get a lot of confidence from…winning those games,” senior captain Morgan Trimper says. “[We] know we can hang with the top-15 teams in the country.
foxbangor.com
Brewer freshman swimmer sets program record in first ever varsity meet
BREWER – Over at Brewer, one freshman swimmer just found her way into the program’s record books in what was just her first ever varsity meet with the Witches. In their opening night win over George Stevens Academy, where they won 112-42, freshman swimmer Brynn Lavigueur set the program record in the 100-yd backstroke, completing the race with a time of 58:08. So after her first ever meet, her name is etched in Brewer history. She’s been swimming for over six years with club teams, and now she is finally at the high school level- and she’s just pumped to be there and on the record board.
foxbangor.com
Hermon girls hoops opens season with dominant win over Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks girls basketball staked their claim as a contender in Class B with a stellar showing against Waterville, defeating the Purple Panthers 70-35. Waterville started the game on a 7-0 run led by junior center Mara Van Oesen, but a Veronica Chichetto bucket minutes later would give the Hawks a 12-10 lead, one they would not relinquish.
foxbangor.com
Castine community rallies around Maine Maritime students
CASTINE — Flags were at half staff today at Maine Maritime Academy after four students were killed early Sunday morning in a car crash on Route 166 in Castine. Students of the Maine Maritime community were back at the scene of the incident showing their respects to Luke Simpson, Chase Fossett, Brian Kenealy and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, adding to the memorial laid at the place they lost their lives.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Rotary Club puts on community lighting contest
BANGOR — Community members are showcasing their holiday cheer with some impressive light displays. The Bangor Rotary Club is hosting a community lighting contest throughout towns and cities in the Greater Bangor Area. People are encouraged to view the light displays on homes and organizations, and then vote for...
foxbangor.com
Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer
ELLSWORTH–Christmas is still a couple weeks away and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live right here in Maine year round. Real reindeer at Christmas time, that’s a pretty cool thing to have,” said Darren...
foxbangor.com
Fatal Student Crash
CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy held a vigil to remember the four students that lost their lives in Saturday’s devastating crash. Communities all along New England are mourning the loss of four Maine Maritime Academy students. Police confirm Brian Kenealy, Chase Fossett, Luke Simpson and Riley Ignacio-Cameron all...
foxbangor.com
Four Maine Maritime Academy students identified in vehicle crash
CASTINE — Saturday at 2:07 a.m. the Maine State Police reportedly responded to vehicle crash on Shore Road resulting in four fatalities. The four passengers that died in the crash have been identified Maine Maritime Academy students; 20-year-old Brian Kenealy, 21-year-old Chase Fossett,22-year-old Luke Simpson, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron.
foxbangor.com
A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure
FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
