Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Illness Sends New Mexico Schools Back to Remote Learning
(TNS) - Both Clovis and Portales school systems had decided to close their campuses and switch to remote learning by Thursday due to high rates of absenteeism of students and teachers due to illness. The closing began with one school, Portales Junior High, with a Tuesday announcement that the campus...
Clovis schools to shift to remote learning Friday because of illnesses
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools announced Thursday that the district will shift to remote learning on Friday with a recent increase in illnesses. According to a news release from the district, this shift in remote learning will occur Friday “due to a strain on local healthcare resources stemming from an increase […]
KFDA
Holiday event to benefit Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A holiday event will benefit the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico next week in Clovis. The event, Christmas at Greene Acres Park, is on Monday at 6:00 p.m. The community can join Santa Claus and the city of Clovis mayor for a tree lighting...
KFDA
Cannon Air Force Base to release update on PFAS contamination on Wednesday
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base officials are releasing an update of he PFAS contamination on Wednesday. The video PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) update stems from Dec. 14 when it was found at the base. In the video recording, the Air Force Civil...
This local teen entrepreneur could help you with a personalized Christmas gift
From a piece of wood to little valley goods, teen entrepreneur and Little Valley Goods owner Patrick Palmer has an eye for detail.
abc7amarillo.com
Early morning fire causes 'significant damage' to Clovis High School
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — An early morning fire caused "significant damage" to Clovis High School. According to the school district, the fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday in a classroom in the Industrial Arts Building (Building H). It took firefighters about three ours to put out the fire...
KFDA
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral
DEAF SMITH COUNY, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week. The crime stoppers said on Dec. 7, items were stolen from a barn on Farm-to-Market Road 214. A large number of hand tools, cordless tools and welders were stolen while...
Clovis juveniles reportedly robbed 2 Allsup’s stores
Police are working to pull security video to identify the young robbers.
abc7amarillo.com
Snapchat video shows 2 teenagers with shotgun, handgun outside school, both arrested
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Two teenagers were arrested after a Snapchat video showed them walking outside Clovis High School with a shotgun and a pistol. According to Clovis police, a student received the video Monday afternoon. Police said it showed two juvenile males walking along the side of...
Clovis Police investigates 3 alleged robberies at multiple Allsup’s
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a series of three thefts at different Allsup’s Convenience Store locations in Clovis early Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, the first call was received by police dispatch stating that two juveniles had allegedly stolen alcohol from the […]
KFDA
Clovis police investigating after armed juveniles rob 3 Allsup’s for alcohol last night
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police said they are investigating after armed juveniles robbed three Allsup’s convenience stores last night. Clovis Police Department said between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, they were told about three thefts that took place at three different Allsup’s convenience stores. Police...
abc7amarillo.com
2 underage brothers wanted for robbing Allsups for alcohol, shoplifting it from 2 others
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Two underage brothers are wanted for robbing an Allsups for alcohol after shoplifting it from two others. The robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. The clerks at the Allsups at 1020 Mitchell Street in Clovis, New Mexico reported a juvenile male had taken two 12 packs of alcohol. A clerk confronted one of the juveniles and was hit by a 12 pack. The other juvenile pointed a gun at the clerk and said “Let go of my brother.” Both suspects then took off.
Young man found not guilty after vehicular homicide trial in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. — Matthew Delaware, 23, was found not guilty by a jury in Clovis after a vehicular homicide trial, according to the Ninth Judicial District Clerk’s office. He was accused of crashing into an apartment with his vehicle in 2021, killing a 74-year-old woman. Witnesses who were at the scene said Delaware’s vehicle was […]
Comments / 0