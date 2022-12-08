ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Government Technology

abc7amarillo.com

Early morning fire causes 'significant damage' to Clovis High School

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — An early morning fire caused "significant damage" to Clovis High School. According to the school district, the fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday in a classroom in the Industrial Arts Building (Building H). It took firefighters about three ours to put out the fire...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

abc7amarillo.com

2 underage brothers wanted for robbing Allsups for alcohol, shoplifting it from 2 others

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Two underage brothers are wanted for robbing an Allsups for alcohol after shoplifting it from two others. The robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. The clerks at the Allsups at 1020 Mitchell Street in Clovis, New Mexico reported a juvenile male had taken two 12 packs of alcohol. A clerk confronted one of the juveniles and was hit by a 12 pack. The other juvenile pointed a gun at the clerk and said “Let go of my brother.” Both suspects then took off.
