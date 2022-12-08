CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Two underage brothers are wanted for robbing an Allsups for alcohol after shoplifting it from two others. The robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. The clerks at the Allsups at 1020 Mitchell Street in Clovis, New Mexico reported a juvenile male had taken two 12 packs of alcohol. A clerk confronted one of the juveniles and was hit by a 12 pack. The other juvenile pointed a gun at the clerk and said “Let go of my brother.” Both suspects then took off.

