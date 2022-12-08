Read full article on original website
Related
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
I'm a 'model' golf caddy in Vegas. What I wear impacts my tips, and I'm often the mama bear for drunk or rowdy golfers.
Ariana Sokol works for Platinum Tees. She reminds golfers to wear sunscreen, gives them medicine when they need it, and shares tips about the course.
ESPN's Robert Griffin III Uses Highly Racist Term On Air, Says It Was Accident
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own
Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
UFC 282: Fighters react to Raul Rosas Jr. becoming the youngest person to win in the UFC
UFC 282: At 18 years old Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to win in the UFC. Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Jay Perrin via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 2:44 at UFC 282 on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, live from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV. Rosas...
Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards
See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
After the fight: Teofimo Lopez questions his future
Teofimo Lopez leaves Heisman Trophy Night with a split decision victory over Sandor Martin. It was all set up to be a big night as Top Rank hosted a stacked card of future stars following the Heisman Award Ceremony, but the main event ended up asking more questions than answering them. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1) headlined the card by facing the tricky Sandor Martin (40-3). The 29-year-old Martin replaced Jose Pedraza (29-4-1) but was most famously known for pulling the upset victory over former champion Mikey Garcia (40-2).
MMAmania.com
UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till
I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
TMZ.com
Ex-MLB Pitcher T.J. House Comes Out As Gay, Announces Engagement
Ex-MLB pitcher T.J. House is introducing the world to his authentic self ... coming out as gay and announcing his engagement to his boyfriend. The 33-year-old former Cleveland and Toronto southpaw shared the news in a lengthy post on social media ... saying, "I've struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin."
MMAmania.com
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
TMZ.com
Olive Garden Fires Manager Who Said, 'If Your Dog Died, Bring It In and Prove It' | TMZ TV
Symba Says Elon Musk Was Life of Party Backstage at Dave Chappelle Show. Jared Gordon Opens Up On Paddy Pimblett Loss, Admittedly Bitter, Wants Rematch. Gervonta Davis 'Pushing For' Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson After Ryan Garcia Fight. 0:44. New From TMZ TV. TMZ Live Clips. Brittney Griner Touches Down In...
Comments / 0