ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack

After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
The Ring Magazine

Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition

Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own

Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
FanSided

Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards

See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
FanSided

After the fight: Teofimo Lopez questions his future

Teofimo Lopez leaves Heisman Trophy Night with a split decision victory over Sandor Martin. It was all set up to be a big night as Top Rank hosted a stacked card of future stars following the Heisman Award Ceremony, but the main event ended up asking more questions than answering them. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1) headlined the card by facing the tricky Sandor Martin (40-3). The 29-year-old Martin replaced Jose Pedraza (29-4-1) but was most famously known for pulling the upset victory over former champion Mikey Garcia (40-2).
MMAmania.com

UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till

I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
TMZ.com

Ex-MLB Pitcher T.J. House Comes Out As Gay, Announces Engagement

Ex-MLB pitcher T.J. House is introducing the world to his authentic self ... coming out as gay and announcing his engagement to his boyfriend. The 33-year-old former Cleveland and Toronto southpaw shared the news in a lengthy post on social media ... saying, "I've struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin."
MMAmania.com

Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy