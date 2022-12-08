Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic
Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army
Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
wxxv25.com
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport holds 2nd annual Holly Jolly Block Party
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport hosted its second annual Holly Jolly Block Party Saturday. The free event had a variety of family fun attractions and plenty of goodies to go around. Santa Claus was able to make an appearance at the church. Games were set up for kids to win special...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi High School hosts 2nd annual Winter Magic Festival
Biloxi High School made it snow in South Mississippi at their annual Winter Magic Festival. For the second year, school clubs and organizations set up booths for the community to engage with students. Unlike last year, this year’s Winter Magic Festival was one night only. Twenty-two groups and 500...
WLOX
LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport
Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice. Updated: 6...
wxxv25.com
Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi
If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
wxxv25.com
Winter Magic back at Biloxi High for the second year
For the second year, Biloxi High School is hosting their annual community holiday Winter Magic event. Joining us from the school’s courtyard, News 25’s Sabria Reid has more from the festival.
wxxv25.com
Oak trees illuminating Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs
Downtown Ocean Springs is dressed up for Christmas like never before. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is in the city with more.
WLOX
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
wxxv25.com
Outsiderz Jeep Club begins holiday tradition with inaugural Christmas parade
Outsiderz Jeep Club had its inaugural Christmas parade this weekend at Necos Family Market in Pass Christian. The event was initially planned for last year, but rain cancelled it. Saturday’s weather allowed the parade to roll. There were all sorts of jeeps and cars lined up all the way...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Celebrates Christmas in the Pass
The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year. On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm. Despite having over...
WLOX
Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Christmas came early for a special group of kids. While Santa didn’t make an appearance, his elves did, and the eyes of children lit up as Waveland police took them on a “Shop with a Cop” adventure. Shop with a Cop...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip
Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday. The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man charged with carjacking, aggravated assault in D’Iberville
A Biloxi man was arrested in D’Iberville this morning, charged with carjacking and aggravated assault stemming from incidents that occurred overnight. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 48-year-old James Bryant Mills was charged with carjacking and two counts of aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $150,000. Nobles also noted that Mills was out on bond on an unrelated narcotics charge when he was arrested.
Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
wxxv25.com
Two juveniles arrested and charged in burglary at Hall’s Motorsport in Ocean Springs
Today, the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on Bienville Boulevard. Officers found merchandise from the business in the parking lot and the front door was damaged. The area was searched and two juveniles were found and charged with commercial burglary. If you have...
WLOX
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part of the […]
