Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic

Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army

Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi High School hosts 2nd annual Winter Magic Festival

Biloxi High School made it snow in South Mississippi at their annual Winter Magic Festival. For the second year, school clubs and organizations set up booths for the community to engage with students. Unlike last year, this year’s Winter Magic Festival was one night only. Twenty-two groups and 500...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport

Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice. Updated: 6...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi

If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Celebrates Christmas in the Pass

The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year. On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm. Despite having over...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with carjacking, aggravated assault in D’Iberville

A Biloxi man was arrested in D’Iberville this morning, charged with carjacking and aggravated assault stemming from incidents that occurred overnight. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 48-year-old James Bryant Mills was charged with carjacking and two counts of aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $150,000. Nobles also noted that Mills was out on bond on an unrelated narcotics charge when he was arrested.
BILOXI, MS
WGNO

Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
BOGALUSA, LA
WLOX

Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
GULFPORT, MS

