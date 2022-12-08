Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
JCPS parents: Check these important deadlines for 2023-24 school year
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is making a push to ensure families are prepared for the next school year. Many families in the district will be affected by an application deadline this Friday. Dec. 16 is the deadline for all kindergarten and magnet applications for the...
WLKY.com
JCPS giveaway event serves local families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
WLKY.com
Snoop Dogg joins board for Louisville non-profit helping youth affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another rap icon has joined with local youth activism organization 2X Game Changers. Rap star Master P has been associated with Louisville activist Christopher 2X's initiative for a while, and now Snoop Dogg is adding his support as well. Game Changers is a non-profit that promotes...
WLKY.com
Voting for name of 40-foot nutcracker on Shelbyville Road down to 5 finalists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The giant nutcracker that lives on Shelbyville Road is closer to getting a name. PriceWeber, the advertising agency where the nutcracker is located, recently asked for help naming the figure. Now, they're down five names. The five finalists are:. Beau of Louisville. Jingle Ginger-pants. Kringle McCrackle.
WLKY.com
Great Train Show pulls into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Model makers, hobbyists and train enthusiasts could be found at the Kentucky Expo Center Sunday. More than 40 exhibitors set up their model trains for the Great Train Show. There were a variety of different trains and themes on display including a Christmas train. Exhibitors say...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen rap group vying for major grant – and Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Real Young Prodigies are a talented group of teenagers from Louisville. The rap group writes and performs songs about social injustices, and now they're in the running to get a $500,000 grant. Best known for their song "Crown," the Real Young Prodigies talk about issues...
WLKY.com
Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana wraps Christmas presents for kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana got to wrapping to make sure children have a bright Christmas. The Boys & Girls Club partnered with the Optimist Club of Louisville and Toys for Tots for their holiday wrapping party Sunday morning. Volunteers, staff, board members and...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
WLKY.com
Santa Christmas Caravan spreads joy throughout the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa was spreading holiday cheer across the Metro this weekend. The popular Santa Christmas Caravan was out visiting dozens of neighborhoods around the city. The caravan stopped in four locations Sunday along its route one of those locations was Louisville Male High School. At each location,...
WLKY.com
Metro government hosts housing fair to encourage more Black home ownership in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to increase Black homeownership, Louisville's Office of Equity held its housing fair Saturday in the Shawnee neighborhood. It's one of several west Louisville neighborhoods where there are more renters than homeowners and organizers want to see that change. "We just want to make...
WLKY.com
UofL volleyball preparing for 2nd straight Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After beating the University of Oregon in comeback fashion on Saturday, the University of Louisville is headed to the Final Four. This marks the Cardinals second straight season making it this far in the tournament. UofL absolutely dominated its first three games of the tournament, sweeping...
WLKY.com
LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
WLKY.com
Families gather to honor the memories of their loved ones
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — On Sunday night, families in Elizabethtown gathered for the Remember Me Candle Lighting ceremony. Patti Stewart is one of many parents who continues to feel the pain of losing a child. “We're going to remember every child that is not with us Christmas,” Stewart said.
WLKY.com
Governor, first lady light Kentucky state Christmas tree
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear hosted the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree Saturday evening. Kentuckians were invited to view the lighting on the South Lawn of the Capitol. The festivities were kicked off by the Frankfort Christmas Parade. Paradegoers got to...
WLKY.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
WLKY.com
Last escaped bull captured near Cherokee Park has new home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may remember the last lone bull being caught just a few weeks ago after a herd of cattle got loose in Cherokee Park. The red bull is now named Seth and he is slowly settling into his new home at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville, a place for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals.
WLKY.com
'Out of control': Police, community members react to violent weekend across the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is addressing a recent uptick in gun violence after nine shootings claimed two lives and injured seven others over the weekend. The first of nine incidents happened Saturday morning on the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street in the Russell Neighborhood, where...
WLKY.com
Dog bakery in Louisville making festive holiday treats for your pet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dog bakery in Louisville is gearing up for a busy Christmas rush. Three Dog Bakery at Chenoweth Square in St. Matthews is making festive treats for your furry friends. All items are fresh-baked on-site by real pastry chefs who use simple, healthy, and wholesome ingredients.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County's first brewery opening this month
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Gallant Fox Brewing Co. is opening its Mount Washington location Dec. 20,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville-based brewer, which opened its first location at 2132 Frankfort Ave. in 2020, announced the expansion to Mt. Washington more than a year ago. Its opening will mark the first brewery for Bullitt County.
WLKY.com
Sherman Shutdown: 9-day bridge closure scheduled for Wednesday
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Wednesday morning is scheduled to kick off the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge eastbound. Drivers may want to plan on taking some extra time for the morning commute because there is also the risk of rain on Wednesday. I-64 Eastbound will be closed...
